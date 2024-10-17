Canyons busy ahead of weather change poised to threaten fall colors

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Big Cottonwood Canyon was busy Wednesday as visitors hoped to take advantage of one last warm day ahead of a change in the weather that threatened to blow the fall colors to bits.

KSL and National Weather Service forecasts have been calling for a significant change ushering in colder temperatures, winds and snow at higher elevations Thursday into Friday.

Josh Irvine was wary as he returned from a hike to Donut Falls Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s supposed to be in the 50s tomorrow with some rain, so we felt like this was the last day of what you could call summer,” he said. “We figured now or never.”

Jayson Kenney headed up to the canyon with his wife and child to take in the atmosphere.

“It really is, like, pretty phenomenal,” Kenney said. “We wanted to see the leaves one last time before it kind of all just went away.”

Jenny Martell said she went into Big Cottonwood with her family to take pictures.

“It’s just so grand and beautiful,” she said. “We just came to enjoy the fall weather and the fall leaves and these precious kids.”

There was some lamenting over the shift from the late summer weather that had persisted far longer than anyone expected, but Kenney said he was embracing the change.

“I’m a fall guy — I love everything pumpkin-flavored,” Kenney said. “I’m excited. I want to put on jackets and I’m ready for summer to be over. I’m ready to usher in the rest of Utah’s seasons.”