Traction law enforcement in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — It is that time of year again as the state prepares for the snowy season ahead. Part of preparation includes making sure your vehicle is ready to hit the winding roads of the canyons, particularly when the Traction Law is in effect.

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Cottonwood Canyons are teaming up together again this year as they bring back the sticker program. This year, they said drivers can expect more traction from law enforcement.

Having the sticker is a way to show that your vehicle is ready for the road.

While a driver does not have to have a sticker to drive Big or Little Cottonwood Canyon: Consider it a badge of honor for getting ahead of the curve early and knowing your tires are pre-inspected.

That is, if your vehicle’s tires and or traction devices meet the requirements, you will get a sticker, which is then placed on your windshield to recognize that your car has the right traction devices for going through the canyons when the traction law is in effect.

“We really want people to be prepared both with their equipment but also with their experience and their driving abilities,” UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said.

The sticker program is free and completely voluntary, with inspections that will run from October 17, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

A bill passed in the Utah legislature earlier this year is supporting this increase of funding for traction law enforcement in the canyons.

“Is this sticker program going to be the magic pill that solves all our problems in the canyons? No, but it’s gonna be an important step forward to educate our residents – to educate our visitors – of what we expect,” Mayor of Sandy City Monica Zoltanski said.

When going through an inspection, some things they will be checking for to give you that sticker saying your car is ready for the road include a close look at your tires and making sure the tread is good.