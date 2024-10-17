Car burglaries near Halloween attractions on the rise, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Car burglaries are on the rise near Halloween attractions, Salt Lake City police said.

The haunted houses might be scary, but it can be scarier to return to your car to find it burglarized. Police said they’ve seen a sharp uptick in car burglaries around the area of 800 South 600 West, near the popular Fear Factory.

“Car burglaries are often crimes of opportunity and can occur when valuables or other items are left visible inside a car, or when the car is left unlocked,” The Salt Lake City Police Department said. “Often, thieves will take advantage of these easy targets, and a break-in can happen in mere seconds.”

Police said they’ve already seen 20 reports of burglaries in the area since September 1 — compared to only four last year in that time.

Despite the uptick in one neighborhood, police said car burglaries city-wide are down 25% compared to last year.

Law enforcement officials urged people to remember to lock their cars, never keep valuables in the car and to park in well-lit areas when possible. They also said if you see something suspicious, call 911 or Salt Lake Police Department’s non-emergency line at 801-799-3000.