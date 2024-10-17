No. 13 BYU Prepares For Potential QB Change From Oklahoma State

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is gearing up to host Oklahoma State for the first time in Provo.

It’s a matchup of teams going in different directions. BYU is 6-0 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State is 0-3 in conference action for the first time since 2005.

The struggles for Oklahoma State have led to speculation on potential changes at the quarterback spot.

Alan Bowman has started every game this season for Oklahoma State but has struggled. The seventh-year senior is only completing 59.3% of his passes and has a 3-2 TD-INT ratio.

His most recent start two weeks ago saw Oklahoma State fall to West Virginia 38-14.

When asked about the quarterback situation in his weekly press conference with the media, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said they are “working all of our guys, getting them good, quality work.”

Garret Rangel will reportedly get the starting nod against BYU

On Thursday, Oklahoma State’s student newspaper, The O’Colly, reported that “signs point toward” Cowboys backup Garret Rangel starting against BYU.

Earlier in the week, Rangel was on the “QB Lifestyle Podcast” and was introduced by the host, saying, “He’s set to make his first start this season against BYU coming up next weekend.”

According to the report from The O’Colly, redshirt freshman Zane Flores (pronounced FLOORS) will be Oklahoma State’s backup quarterback.

BYU football is preparing for all of Oklahoma State’s quarterbacks

BYU is preparing for Oklahoma State to be at its best offensively regardless of who gets the quarterback nod.

Oklahoma State has success coming off bye weeks under Gundy. Last year, Oklahoma State pulled off a shocking Friday night upset after a bye over Kansas State.

“That’s their expertise. They know how to get their quarterbacks ready. We’re looking forward to seeing their best guy,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on Oklahoma State’s QB situation. “We might see one. We might see all three. We just have to be ready to do our part on defense.”

BYU boasts the nation’s number one pass-efficiency defense at 90.59. The Cougars have locked down opposing passing attacks this season, including Arizona’s Noah Fifita a week ago, who only completed 50% of his attempts and had three interceptions.

Rangel has started four games in his Oklahoma State career. He has a 1-3 record as the starter. His lone victory was against Central Arkansas in the 2023 season opener.

BYU football looks to avoid a big day from Ollie Gordon

It could be a game that leads Oklahoma State to turn to star running back Ollie Gordon more on the ground.

Gordon, the nation’s defending Doak Walker Award winner, has struggled this season. He has only one game over 100 rushing yards, the season opener against FCS South Dakota State.

BYU is on guard for the possibility of Gordon having a breakout performance. Last year, Gordon rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries in a double-overtime win over BYU.

“The guy’s a phenomenal player,” said BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill on Gordon. “He is one that you have to game plan for and we’ve got to be ready for him to have his best game. We’ve got to assume that’s what’s going to happen.”

BYU is only giving up 120 yards per game on the ground, its best mark since 2020, when it allowed only 119 yards per game.

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

