On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Weber State Wing Dillon Jones Thriving With Thunder

Oct 17, 2024, 2:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State basketball star Dillon Jones may have found a perfect fit with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the more polarizing prospects in the 2024 draft, the Thunder surprised many by trading up to select Jones with the 26th pick in the first round.

Through four preseason appearances, it looks like a wise move.

Dillon Jones Finds Stride With Thunder

Coming out of Weber State, many draft experts wondered how Jones’s ball-dominant style of play would translate to the NBA, whether his shooting would improve, and if he was big enough to maintain his rebounding numbers.

With the regular season quickly approaching, Jones has exceeded all expectations.

The do-it-all wing is averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 23 minutes per game.

Better yet, Jones is shooting a stellar 54 percent from the floor, and 50 percent from three on 2.5 attempts per game.

Jones ranks sixth in total points and assists, third in rebounds and steals, and fourth in overall plus-minus among all rookies in the preseason.

With recently acquired Isaiah Hartenstein sidelined for 5-6 wings with a broken hand, the multifaceted Jones could be thrust into the Thunder lineup earlier than expected.

At Weber State, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists last season while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 32 percent from the three-point line.

The Wildcat star earned Big Sky Player of the Year honors in 2024 and was named to three All-Big Sky Conference teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bruce Mitchell’s Success Is ‘No Surprise’ To BYU Captain Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell earned high praise from his injured teammate Connor Pay.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Weber State Wing Dillon Jones Thriving With Thunder

Former Weber State basketball star Dillon Jones appears to be a perfect fit with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 13 BYU Prepares For Potential QB Change From Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State might be pulling out some new wrinkles against BYU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Ian Martinez Named To Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Graduate senior guard Ian Martinez has been named one of 12 preseason honorees to the Mountain West All-Conference teams. Martinez is the only Aggie to make the list.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Corner Canyon QB Helaman Casuga Commits To SEC Program

Corner Canyon junior quarterback Helaman Casuga, one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies in late September after narrowing his list to USC, Washington, and the Aggies. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 10: 6A High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the 10th week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Former Weber State Wing Dillon Jones Thriving With Thunder