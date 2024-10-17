Former Weber State Wing Dillon Jones Thriving With Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State basketball star Dillon Jones may have found a perfect fit with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the more polarizing prospects in the 2024 draft, the Thunder surprised many by trading up to select Jones with the 26th pick in the first round.

Through four preseason appearances, it looks like a wise move.

23 PTS ⚡️ 13 REB ⚡️ 6 AST Former G League Elite Camp star Dillon Jones posted this stat line in just his third #NBAPreseason game! The rookie is averaging 15.7 PPG so far for the @okcthunder. pic.twitter.com/UHu56xQLgk — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 11, 2024

Dillon Jones Finds Stride With Thunder

Coming out of Weber State, many draft experts wondered how Jones’s ball-dominant style of play would translate to the NBA, whether his shooting would improve, and if he was big enough to maintain his rebounding numbers.

With the regular season quickly approaching, Jones has exceeded all expectations.

The do-it-all wing is averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 23 minutes per game.

Better yet, Jones is shooting a stellar 54 percent from the floor, and 50 percent from three on 2.5 attempts per game.

Jones ranks sixth in total points and assists, third in rebounds and steals, and fourth in overall plus-minus among all rookies in the preseason.

With recently acquired Isaiah Hartenstein sidelined for 5-6 wings with a broken hand, the multifaceted Jones could be thrust into the Thunder lineup earlier than expected.

At Weber State, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists last season while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 32 percent from the three-point line.

The Wildcat star earned Big Sky Player of the Year honors in 2024 and was named to three All-Big Sky Conference teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops