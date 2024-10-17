Person shot by police taken into custody after foot pursuit

LEHI — A police source told KSL TV that police were involved in a shooting and a person was taken into custody. After a pursuit on foot, a person was captured near Harvest Hill Boulevard and Providence Drive in Saratoga Springs.

Multiple police agencies were searching for a person after they fled from police Thursday afternoon.

Ann Elise Harrison with the Saratoga Springs Police Department told KSL TV that shots were reported fired in the area of Redwood Road and Cold Springs Drive.



Harrison said police believe the fleeing person left their car, and officers are pursuing the person on foot.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.