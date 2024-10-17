FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — Dialing in your gun is a big part of preparing for a hunt. So is having a good time with your buddies.

“I would say most of our stories after the hunt are about the time we had together, instead of hunting for deer,” said David Strange. “We have a lot of fun and make a lot of memories.”

Strange and his friends were setting up camp and shooting at a target Thursday afternoon just east of Strawberry Reservoir. It’s an area Strange knows well, but he had to wait two years to get a tag for this spot.

“That guy down there claims to be a bullseye shot,” Strange said with a laugh while pointing to the target they were shooting at. “Well, here is the bullseye and this is where he hit. He was a few inches off, but we’ll still let him think that he hit it.”

It rained on and off for a good part of the day, but their tent with a stove kept them warm. However, they all know snow is coming.

They also say the snow isn’t going to stop them.

“We actually call this the perfect storm. Anytime you get the potential of 18 inches of snow or whatever they’re calling the day before opening day, I mean, that’s what’s going to get the animals moving,” Strange said.

With all the other camps set up in the area, it’s safe to say other hunters feel the same way about the coming weather.

Many camps were already set up and several hunters with trucks and trailers were heading onto the dirt road off Highway 40 near Co-op Creek to start setting up camp as well.

“This is a big weekend and a big tradition for hunters,” Strange said. “The snow won’t stop us. We’ll get trapped up here until Spring if we have to.”