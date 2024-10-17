Man arrested after firing at driver in road rage case, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who claimed he fired his gun in self-defense during a road rage confrontation was arrested after police said they determined his claims of defending himself were unfounded.

Peter M. Lyons, 57, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault with a road rage penalty enhancement.

Just after 4 p.m., Lyons was driving east on 2600 South in Woods Cross when a 32-year-old man who was changing lanes nearly hit him, according to a police booking affidavit. Lyons “believed (the other driver) was intoxicated and began following him.”

Lyons followed the other driver onto I-15, then south onto I-215, and exited at 700 North. The other driver, who knew he was being followed, pulled into the parking area of a business at 369 N. 2370 West in Salt Lake City.

“(Lyons’) vehicle ran into the back of (the other driver’s) vehicle causing minor damage,” the affidavit states.

At that point, Lyons claimed that the other driver got out of his car with a baseball bat, so he fired a round through his windshield, according to the affidavit. As of Thursday, it was unclear where the bullet ended up, but police say no injuries were reported.

“(Lyons) stated that he did this because he feared being assaulted with the bat, but was pointing the gun away from the victim,” the arrest report says. The other man got back into his car and drove to a dead-end street and Lyons again followed. Both men then stepped out of their vehicles.

“(Lyons) pointed a handgun at (the man), ordering him to get on the ground,” the affidavit alleges.

Instead, the man got back into his car and drove to the Chevron at the Salt Lake City International Airport where police responded.

When officers began investigating, they learned that the other driver was not intoxicated and did not have any odor of alcohol on his breath. Furthermore, no bat was found in the man’s vehicle, police said.

Because of that, Lyons was arrested.

“Unfortunately, cases of road rage, as alleged here, can absolutely threaten our community, and put lives at risk,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown in a statement. “The allegations in this case are serious, and I appreciate the thoroughness of our officers investigating this case.”