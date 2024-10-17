On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Saints Place WR Rashid Shaheed On Injury Reserve Following Knee Surgery

Oct 17, 2024, 4:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints placed former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on the injury reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

Shaheed is expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season and faces a “multi-month recovery,” according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

This injury news comes at a really unfortunate time for both Shaheed and the Saints.

After looking dangerous early in the season with two straight wins, New Orleans has lost its last four games. Despite the losing streak, Shaheed got off to one of the best starts in his career.

Through six games, Shaheed caught 20 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned six kickoffs for 171 yards and nine punts for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries have plagued the Saints early this season which has contributed to the slow start.

Chris Olave (concussion), Derek Carr (oblique), and Taysom Hill (rib) are all out for week seven and none of them have clear return dates.

New Orleans hosts Denver on Thursday Night Football tonight.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player that season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie in 2022, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

Last season, he posted 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Shaheed also returned a total of 43 punts and kicks for 723 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

A BYU prospect from Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU vs. Oklahoma State.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Seven Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week seven of the 2024 NFL regular season.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year

Real Salt Lake honored midfielder Matt Crooks by naming him the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico

Saying Utah State has been a slow starter in its past two games doesn't quite do the difficulties justice. Since kicking off against Boise State on October 5, the Aggies have been outscored 90-24 in four first-half quarters.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints Place WR Rashid Shaheed On Injury Reserve Following Knee Surgery

The New Orleans Saints placed former Rashid Shaheed on the injury reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bruce Mitchell’s Success Is ‘No Surprise’ To BYU Captain Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell earned high praise from his injured teammate Connor Pay.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Saints Place WR Rashid Shaheed On Injury Reserve Following Knee Surgery