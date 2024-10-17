Saints Place WR Rashid Shaheed On Injury Reserve Following Knee Surgery

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints placed former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on the injury reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

Shaheed is expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season and faces a “multi-month recovery,” according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

#Saints WR Rashid Shaheed underwent meniscus surgery today, source said, the doctors opted for the full repair over the trim. That means he’s out for the season and faces a multi-month recovery. Shaheed should be ready for next season. pic.twitter.com/TArGqbheXS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2024

This injury news comes at a really unfortunate time for both Shaheed and the Saints.

After looking dangerous early in the season with two straight wins, New Orleans has lost its last four games. Despite the losing streak, Shaheed got off to one of the best starts in his career.

Through six games, Shaheed caught 20 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned six kickoffs for 171 yards and nine punts for 143 yards and a touchdown.

The #Saints have placed WR Rashid Shaheed on Injured Reserve, following his knee surgery today. He’s out at least four games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2024

Injuries have plagued the Saints early this season which has contributed to the slow start.

Chris Olave (concussion), Derek Carr (oblique), and Taysom Hill (rib) are all out for week seven and none of them have clear return dates.

New Orleans hosts Denver on Thursday Night Football tonight.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player that season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie in 2022, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

Last season, he posted 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Shaheed also returned a total of 43 punts and kicks for 723 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL