Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico

LOGAN, Utah – Saying Utah State has been a slow starter in its past two games doesn’t quite do the difficulties justice. Since kicking off against Boise State on October 5, the Aggies have been outscored 90-24 in four first-half quarters.

“The halftime speech was simple; it was that we either need to execute, to be a smart football team and have discipline, or don’t go back on the field,” interim head coach Nate Dreiling said after the team’s 50-34 loss against UNLV last weekend. “I said I’m simply tired of it. We’re so much better than how we’re playing. We do silly things to stop ourselves on offense – stupid turnovers, unsportsmanlike conducts, defense not getting lined up because we’re not focused.”

USU’s beleaguered defense allowed the Rebels to pick up 313 yards on the ground and score three rushing TDs. Utah State out-gained the Rebels 584 yards to 546 yards, but three consecutive first-half turnovers put the defense in a hole it couldn’t climb out of.

Graduate senior QB Spencer Petras set school records for completions and attempts (41-of-59). Petras set a career-high with 461 yards through the air and equaled his career-high of three passing touchdowns. Jalen Royals and Jack Hestera combined for 20 catches, 307 yards, and two touchdowns in the loss.

Despite buckling down and outscoring the Rebels 27-9 in the second half, USU never had a chance.

“The problem is that there are two halves in football,” Dreiling continued. “So we’re going to build off of that second half, there’s no doubt about it. But we need to do a better job, coaches and players, of executing with a high level of detail out of the gate… The problem is that doesn’t start at halftime. That needs to start in practice. We need to make sure to prepare better and move forward that way.”

New Mexico at Utah State

The Aggies have won 17 of 30 games between these two programs since 1951. USU has won seven straight against the Lobos but needed double overtime to knock off New Mexico in Albuquerque last season. The 44-41 win helped Utah State become bowl-eligible. The Aggies are 9-4 at home against the Lobos.

Led by former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Lobos (2-4, 1-1) are looking for their first win in Logan since 2016. Opponents are averaging 498 yards of offense per game against the Lobos, scoring just under 43 points per contest.

Sophomore QB Devon Dampier has taken every snap for the Lobos, throwing for 1,488 yards with seven TDs and six INTs. Dampier also leads the New Mexico rushing attack, accounting for 384 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Wide receiver Luke Wysong leads the team with 40 catches for 507 yards and one TD.

New Mexico enters the week seventh in the Mountain West, with Utah State 11th in the 12-team league.

