On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico

Oct 17, 2024, 4:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Saying Utah State has been a slow starter in its past two games doesn’t quite do the difficulties justice. Since kicking off against Boise State on October 5, the Aggies have been outscored 90-24 in four first-half quarters.

“The halftime speech was simple; it was that we either need to execute, to be a smart football team and have discipline, or don’t go back on the field,” interim head coach Nate Dreiling said after the team’s 50-34 loss against UNLV last weekend. “I said I’m simply tired of it. We’re so much better than how we’re playing. We do silly things to stop ourselves on offense – stupid turnovers, unsportsmanlike conducts, defense not getting lined up because we’re not focused.”

RELATED: Utah State Can’t Overcome Turnovers In Loss To UNLV

USU’s beleaguered defense allowed the Rebels to pick up 313 yards on the ground and score three rushing TDs. Utah State out-gained the Rebels 584 yards to 546 yards, but three consecutive first-half turnovers put the defense in a hole it couldn’t climb out of.

Graduate senior QB Spencer Petras set school records for completions and attempts (41-of-59). Petras set a career-high with 461 yards through the air and equaled his career-high of three passing touchdowns. Jalen Royals and Jack Hestera combined for 20 catches, 307 yards, and two touchdowns in the loss.

Despite buckling down and outscoring the Rebels 27-9 in the second half, USU never had a chance.

“The problem is that there are two halves in football,” Dreiling continued. “So we’re going to build off of that second half, there’s no doubt about it. But we need to do a better job, coaches and players, of executing with a high level of detail out of the gate… The problem is that doesn’t start at halftime. That needs to start in practice. We need to make sure to prepare better and move forward that way.”

New Mexico at Utah State

The Aggies have won 17 of 30 games between these two programs since 1951. USU has won seven straight against the Lobos but needed double overtime to knock off New Mexico in Albuquerque last season. The 44-41 win helped Utah State become bowl-eligible. The Aggies are 9-4 at home against the Lobos.

Led by former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Lobos (2-4, 1-1) are looking for their first win in Logan since 2016. Opponents are averaging 498 yards of offense per game against the Lobos, scoring just under 43 points per contest.

Sophomore QB Devon Dampier has taken every snap for the Lobos, throwing for 1,488 yards with seven TDs and six INTs. Dampier also leads the New Mexico rushing attack, accounting for 384 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Wide receiver Luke Wysong leads the team with 40 catches for 507 yards and one TD.

New Mexico enters the week seventh in the Mountain West, with Utah State 11th in the 12-team league.

How To Watch:

Mobile/Streaming Devices

The Utah State vs. New Mexico game will be broadcast on truTV. Ari Wolfe, Darius Walker, and Bridget Howard will be on the call.

How To Listen

KSL Sports Zone 97.5FM/1280 AM

KSL Sports app

Online Coverage Of The Game

KSLSports.com

Mobile Coverage Of The Game

KSL Sports app

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports

Utah State kicks off against the Lobos at 2 p.m. MT on Saturday, October 19. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

A BYU prospect from Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU vs. Oklahoma State.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Seven Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week seven of the 2024 NFL regular season.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year

Real Salt Lake honored midfielder Matt Crooks by naming him the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico

Saying Utah State has been a slow starter in its past two games doesn't quite do the difficulties justice. Since kicking off against Boise State on October 5, the Aggies have been outscored 90-24 in four first-half quarters.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints Place WR Rashid Shaheed On Injury Reserve Following Knee Surgery

The New Orleans Saints placed former Rashid Shaheed on the injury reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bruce Mitchell’s Success Is ‘No Surprise’ To BYU Captain Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell earned high praise from his injured teammate Connor Pay.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico