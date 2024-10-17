On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROADS TO UNDERSTANDING

Residents face unique issues in rural, remote region near Grand Staircase-Escalante

Oct 17, 2024, 5:10 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

GARFIELD COUNTY — In the tiny town of Boulder, Utah, there’s a place you can’t miss.

Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm has fed hungry tourists for nearly 25 years.

“Our guests come from all over the world,” said co-owner and founding chef Blake Spaulding, “and they always return.”

Hell's Backbone Grill in Boulder, Utah.

The outside of Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm in Boulder, Utah. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Spaulding said she picked this spot in Garfield County on purpose.

“We came here because we were very excited about the protection of the landscape,” she said.

The restaurant, which offers farm-to-table cuisine, is on the doorstep of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. President Bill Clinton established it in 1996. In 2017, President Donald Trump shrunk it before President Joe Biden reinstated it in 2021.

Customers inside Hell's Backbone.

Customers inside Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

The whole back and forth, Spaulding told KSL TV, is not ideal.

“Having the monument just be stabilized where it’s not a political football,” Spaulding said. “That is really hard for all of the small businesses.”

She wants to see more support for the monument from the state of Utah and the U.S. Congress.

“I do believe for the good of the west, we need more protected landscapes,” Spaulding said.

Blake Spaulding, the co-owner and founding chef of Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, speaks about these issues affecting the county. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Land is certainly an issue in Garfield County – not just in Boulder, but also down the road in Escalante. People visit areas for camping, hiking, and canyoneering, along with access to the monument and two nearby national parks.

The region is rural and remote, which can pose several unique challenges for those who live and work here.

“Because we’re so remote, we pay a little bit more for sometimes a little bit less,” said Dave Treanor, who owns 4th West Pub in Escalante. “The cost of things – we feel that community wide.”

Plus, he said, workers often have more than one job – including him.

“I teach art at the local high school,” Treanor said. “Myself included, most of our staff are all first responders – all volunteer first responders. So, if there’s a big issue, that comes first, and we might be on a skeleton staff that night just because we’re all out on something major.”

An arial view of Escalante - Grand Staircase National Monument wilderness.

An aerial view of Escalante – Grand Staircase National Monument wilderness. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

But Treanor said that comes with living in rural Utah, no matter who’s in power.

“I think you get so used to it, you don’t really think about those things being issues anymore,” he said. “It’s just a way of life.”

It’s a way of life he loves – in a place surrounded by beauty.

“You might see it on Instagram or something like that,” Treanor said, “but it just doesn’t do it justice.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Roads to Understanding

A drone view of Escalante, Utah in October 2024....

Daniel Woodruff

Residents face unique issues in rural, remote region near Grand Staircase-Escalante

Garfield County is one of the most picturesque parts of Utah, but residents have to take second jobs to keep up with demand and deal with the battle over federal lands.

3 hours ago

The Sugar House business district is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Kristin...

Lindsay Aerts

Sugar House needs people to shop, Central Ninth neighborhood trying to activate an underpass

Sugar House leaders are hopeful people will return to the area to shop, while residents in Central Ninth neighborhood used a service project to help cleanup the area.

1 day ago

A sign showing a map of the Historic 25th street in Ogden on Oct. 14, 2024....

Mike Anderson

Economic challenges are a leading concern around Ogden and 25th Street

In Weber County, Ogden's historic 25th Street has grown in popularity as a gateway for outdoor recreation, but several small business owners are experiencing challenges that could drive them out. 

3 days ago

FILE - Rainbow at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price, Aug 23 2024 (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Price residents struggle with housing costs, but the city has hope

When you walk into Gent's Hairstyling in Price, it's important to know that a good haircut often comes with a good old-fashioned teasing.

6 days ago

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,00...

Daniel Woodruff

Salina enjoys small-town feel but struggles to find workers

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,000. One persistent challenge with rural living is finding good, qualified workers, residents told KSL TV.

8 days ago

A Delta City sign. Residents would like to see growth in their community, as inflation has hit them...

Alex Cabrero

Delta hit hard by inflation, residents hope new growth could solve economic disparities

Things have always been kind of quiet in Delta, with open fields, open roads, and a small-town feel. It's what keeps many people there. But locals report things have been tough lately.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Residents face unique issues in rural, remote region near Grand Staircase-Escalante