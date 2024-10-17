On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year

Oct 17, 2024, 4:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake honored midfielder Matt Crooks by naming him the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year on Thursday.

In just his first year with the club, Crooks takes home the award given to the player who best embodies the team’s commitment to community service.

In a press release sent by the club, both Crooks and RSL Vice President of Community Relations Kyle Schroeder shared their thoughts on his recognition.

“Wow, to say that I am humbled to receive this honor from the Club is an understatement,” Crooks said. “As a Club, as a team, and as individuals, we face many challenges. The acts of helping others, no matter how big or small, are so rewarding. As our Club grows, and as we spend more time in Utah, I look forward to doing even more.”

Crooks signed with RSL in February and began MLS play shortly after.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Announces Signing Of English Midfielder

“During this season with Real Salt Lake, Matt (Crooks) has truly embraced the RSL Way,” Schroeder said. “Matt, his family, and his foundations back home have jumped in with both feet to embrace and enhance numerous RSL initiatives.”

Crooks has helped fund a local refugee soccer league, volunteered with several organizations, and worked with refugees alongside CCS Fundraising and the International Rescue Committee.

Recent winners of RSL’s Humanitarian Award include Zac MacMath (2023/2021), Damir Kreliach (2022), and Kyle Beckerman (2018-2020).

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

A BYU prospect from Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU vs. Oklahoma State.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Seven Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week seven of the 2024 NFL regular season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year

Real Salt Lake honored midfielder Matt Crooks by naming him the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico

Saying Utah State has been a slow starter in its past two games doesn't quite do the difficulties justice. Since kicking off against Boise State on October 5, the Aggies have been outscored 90-24 in four first-half quarters.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints Place WR Rashid Shaheed On Injury Reserve Following Knee Surgery

The New Orleans Saints placed former Rashid Shaheed on the injury reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bruce Mitchell’s Success Is ‘No Surprise’ To BYU Captain Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell earned high praise from his injured teammate Connor Pay.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year