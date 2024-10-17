Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake honored midfielder Matt Crooks by naming him the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year on Thursday.

In just his first year with the club, Crooks takes home the award given to the player who best embodies the team’s commitment to community service.

Our very own Giving Tree 🌳 Honored to name Matt Crooks as our Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year Award winner. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 17, 2024

In a press release sent by the club, both Crooks and RSL Vice President of Community Relations Kyle Schroeder shared their thoughts on his recognition.

“Wow, to say that I am humbled to receive this honor from the Club is an understatement,” Crooks said. “As a Club, as a team, and as individuals, we face many challenges. The acts of helping others, no matter how big or small, are so rewarding. As our Club grows, and as we spend more time in Utah, I look forward to doing even more.”

Crooks signed with RSL in February and began MLS play shortly after.

“During this season with Real Salt Lake, Matt (Crooks) has truly embraced the RSL Way,” Schroeder said. “Matt, his family, and his foundations back home have jumped in with both feet to embrace and enhance numerous RSL initiatives.”

Crooks has helped fund a local refugee soccer league, volunteered with several organizations, and worked with refugees alongside CCS Fundraising and the International Rescue Committee.

Recent winners of RSL’s Humanitarian Award include Zac MacMath (2023/2021), Damir Kreliach (2022), and Kyle Beckerman (2018-2020).

