On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

Oct 17, 2024, 5:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahBYU football will have a recruit in attendance during Friday’s game who hails from the same town as the Cougars’ opponent, Oklahoma State.

Nehemiah Kolone from Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma, will attend Friday night’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Class of 2026 EDGE rusher Nehemiah Kolone

Kolone is an EDGE rusher in the class of 2026. BYU coaches Kelly Poppinga and Jay Hill identified Kolone during the spring evaluation period earlier this year and extended him a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Kolone currently reports offers from many Big 12 programs: Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, and the hometown Oklahoma State Cowboys have all offered.

“Hyped to be at @BYUfootball tomorrow for the game! Can’t wait to check out the vibes and see what Cougar Nation is all about,” wrote Kolone on X.

BYU doesn’t have any commitments in the class of 2026.

Kolone’s first visit to Provo comes as BYU’s defense is thriving. They currently boast the nation’s No. 23 total defense (308.7 yards allowed per game) and 15th scoring defense (16.3 points given up per game).

BYU comes into the matchup ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll and is 3-0 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 0-3 coming off a bye week.

 

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

A BYU prospect from Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU vs. Oklahoma State.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Seven Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week seven of the 2024 NFL regular season.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year

Real Salt Lake honored midfielder Matt Crooks by naming him the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico

Saying Utah State has been a slow starter in its past two games doesn't quite do the difficulties justice. Since kicking off against Boise State on October 5, the Aggies have been outscored 90-24 in four first-half quarters.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints Place WR Rashid Shaheed On Injury Reserve Following Knee Surgery

The New Orleans Saints placed former Rashid Shaheed on the injury reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bruce Mitchell’s Success Is ‘No Surprise’ To BYU Captain Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell earned high praise from his injured teammate Connor Pay.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game