BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

PROVO, Utah—BYU football will have a recruit in attendance during Friday’s game who hails from the same town as the Cougars’ opponent, Oklahoma State.

Nehemiah Kolone from Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma, will attend Friday night’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Class of 2026 EDGE rusher Nehemiah Kolone

Kolone is an EDGE rusher in the class of 2026. BYU coaches Kelly Poppinga and Jay Hill identified Kolone during the spring evaluation period earlier this year and extended him a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Kolone currently reports offers from many Big 12 programs: Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, and the hometown Oklahoma State Cowboys have all offered.

“Hyped to be at @BYUfootball tomorrow for the game! Can’t wait to check out the vibes and see what Cougar Nation is all about,” wrote Kolone on X.

BYU doesn’t have any commitments in the class of 2026.

Kolone’s first visit to Provo comes as BYU’s defense is thriving. They currently boast the nation’s No. 23 total defense (308.7 yards allowed per game) and 15th scoring defense (16.3 points given up per game).

BYU comes into the matchup ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll and is 3-0 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 0-3 coming off a bye week.

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

