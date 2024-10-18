On the Site:
CRIME

Man arrested for 5 retail thefts across Salt Lake County

Oct 17, 2024, 7:38 PM

Photo shows a man walking out of Scheels with two shoe boxes. Thomas was accused of several retail ...

41-year-old Mathew Thomas is accused of several retail thefts in Sandy and Cottonwood Heights, police said. (Sandy Police Department)

(Sandy Police Department)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A man was arrested after he was identified in a string of retail thefts going back to June, police said.

Police identified 41-year-old Mathew Thomas as the man accused of robbing Scheels on four separate occasions and a Home Depot in Cottonwood Heights once, according to a probable cause document. He also allegedly ran from officers on two of those occasions.

The string of thefts took place between June 6 to August 28 of this year, and totaled to approximately $1,575 in merchandise.

Police were able to identify Thomas by looking at security footage from both Scheels and Home Depot. Officers recognized Thomas from a recent arrest, they said.

Thomas first denied that he’d ever been to Scheels or Home Depot, but later admitted to stealing from Scheels, police documents said. Security footage from Scheels showed Thomas walking out with five pairs of shoes and other merchandise over four different occasions. He allegedly stole a $500 Bosch laser level from Home Depot.

Police documents said each time Thomas allegedly stole from Scheels, loss prevention officers recognized him from the previous thefts.

Thomas is charged with five counts of theft, two counts of running from police, one count related to drug paraphernalia and a felony for a pattern of unlawful activity.

Crime

Man arrested for 5 retail thefts across Salt Lake County