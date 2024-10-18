On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

2 suspected in robberies with AR-15 arrested after police chase

Oct 17, 2024, 8:24 PM | Updated: 8:24 pm

A Cottonwood Heights patrol car in April 21, 2008....

(FILE) - A Cottonwood Heights patrol car in April 21, 2008. (Scott G. Winterton / Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton / Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy accused of robbing two convenience stores overnight using an AR-15 were arrested early Tuesday following a large search by police agencies from multiple jurisdictions.

About 3:10 a.m., a male with a rifle walked into a Maverik store, 6855 S. 1300 East, pointed his weapon at the clerk and demanded money, said Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. Gary Young. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the gunman and his partner drove west on Fort Union Boulevard.


A few minutes later, police spotted the car near 700 East and 6400 South. The officers followed the car from a distance as they coordinated with officers from other police agencies in setting up a plan to take the duo into custody, Young said.

After backup officers had arrived in the area, the officers following the duo turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull them over. That led to a chase that ended at an apartment complex near 400 East and 3450 South, he said.

At that point, the two abandoned their car, which was later determined to be stolen, and ran. Using multiple officers in the area in addition to drones, police K-9s and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, the two were arrested a short time later and an AR-15 was recovered, Young said. The two were arrested for investigation of aggravated robbery, fleeing, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and being a restricted person in possession of a firearm.

Detectives later learned of a similar robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in Millcreek, 3311 S. 700 East, prior to the Maverik robbery that is believed to have been committed by the same people. In that case, Young said a male pointed a rifle at the clerk and took money from two cash registers as well as cigarettes. The robbers were last seen heading south on 700 East in a lime green Kia Sol — the same vehicle later chased by police following the Maverik robbery, Young said.

The 18-year-old, Stephen Addo Kpaleh, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery, obstruction of justice, failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, fleeing from police and unlawful possession of a weapon. A police booking affidavit notes that Kpaleh “has history of weapons offense and is a suspect in a shooting.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A Cottonwood Heights patrol car in April 21, 2008....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 suspected in robberies with AR-15 arrested after police chase

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were arrested following two armed robberies at convenience stores in Cottonwood Heights and Millcreek, prompting a large police response.

3 hours ago

Photo shows a man walking out of Scheels with two shoe boxes. Thomas was accused of several retail ...

Jacob Freeman

Man arrested for 5 retail thefts across Salt Lake County

A man was arrested after he was identified in a string of retail thefts going back to June, police said.

4 hours ago

Police orginally said a missing persons case involving a Utah guardsman was “suspicious” after ...

Garna Mejia

Lawyer claims woman charged with killing Utah guardsman used protective order as litigation tactic

New details have surfaced in the murder of a Utah National Guardsman who was allegedly killed by his estranged wife.

6 hours ago

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after firing at driver in road rage case, police say

Peter M. Lyons, 57, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault with a road rage penalty enhancement.

7 hours ago

Officers investigate after a fatal road rage shooting on state Route 201 near 1000 West in Salt Lak...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man charged for murder in road rage shooting

Police say the man forced another driver off the road and then shot at his vehicle 15 times at close range — killing the driver while he was still in his seat belt.

7 hours ago

Officers taking the man into custody outside of the apartment complex....

Michael Houck, Larry D. Curtis and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Man wanted for ‘serious crimes’ taken into custody after police shooting

A traffic stop in Utah County quickly turned into police shooting a man who was wanted for several crimes on Thursday afternoon.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

2 suspected in robberies with AR-15 arrested after police chase