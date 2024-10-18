Utah Hockey Club’s Sean Durzi To Miss At Least Four Months With Upper-Body Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi will undergo surgery and miss four to five months after suffering an upper-body injury against New Jersey on Monday.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli first reported the news on Thursday.

According to @frank_seravalli, Sean Durzi will undergo surgery and miss 4-5 months. That is a MASSIVE blow to Utah’s blue line. https://t.co/GkBdxu02F6 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 18, 2024

Utah’s defense is already the biggest question mark for the club.

Those concerns only get stronger with the No. 2 defender now sidelined for most of the year.

The Utah HC season ends on Tuesday, April 15, in St. Louis against the Blues. Depending on the speed of Durzi’s recovery, he could return for the last month or two of the season.

INJURY UPDATE@utahhockeyclub defenseman Sean Durzi will be out for the foreseeable future with an upper-body injury — Utah Hockey Club PR (@UtahHC_PR) October 17, 2024

After checking out in the second period in New Jersey, there was a noticeable dropoff in performance from the back line.

Utah conceded three goals to the Devils in a 3-0 loss and then five goals to Anaheim in a 5-4 loss.

Who Will Fill In For Durzi?

Michael Kesselring will move up to the top line with Durzi out. Robert Bortuzzo will take Kesselring’s spot on the second.

Patrik Koch has been called up from the Tucson Roadrunners and will serve as a depth piece for Utah.

