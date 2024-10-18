On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club’s Sean Durzi To Miss At Least Four Months With Upper-Body Injury

Oct 17, 2024, 8:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi will undergo surgery and miss four to five months after suffering an upper-body injury against New Jersey on Monday.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli first reported the news on Thursday.

Utah’s defense is already the biggest question mark for the club.

Those concerns only get stronger with the No. 2 defender now sidelined for most of the year.

The Utah HC season ends on Tuesday, April 15, in St. Louis against the Blues. Depending on the speed of Durzi’s recovery, he could return for the last month or two of the season.

After checking out in the second period in New Jersey, there was a noticeable dropoff in performance from the back line.

Utah conceded three goals to the Devils in a 3-0 loss and then five goals to Anaheim in a 5-4 loss.

Who Will Fill In For Durzi?

Michael Kesselring will move up to the top line with Durzi out. Robert Bortuzzo will take Kesselring’s spot on the second.

Patrik Koch has been called up from the Tucson Roadrunners and will serve as a depth piece for Utah.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Broncos LB Cody Barton Runs In First Career Touchdown Off Pick-Six

Former Utah linebacker Cody Barton played the best game of his six-year career against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in week seven.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Sean Durzi To Miss At Least Four Months With Upper-Body Injury

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi will undergo surgery and miss four to five months after suffering an upper-body injury on Monday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

A BYU prospect from Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU vs. Oklahoma State.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Seven Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week seven of the 2024 NFL regular season.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake’s 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Of Year

Real Salt Lake honored midfielder Matt Crooks by naming him the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year on Thursday.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Looks To Right The Ship Against New Mexico

Saying Utah State has been a slow starter in its past two games doesn't quite do the difficulties justice. Since kicking off against Boise State on October 5, the Aggies have been outscored 90-24 in four first-half quarters.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Hockey Club’s Sean Durzi To Miss At Least Four Months With Upper-Body Injury