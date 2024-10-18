Broncos LB Cody Barton Runs In First Career Touchdown Off Pick-Six

NEW ORLEANS – Former Utah linebacker Cody Barton played the best game of his six-year career against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in week seven.

On top of his first sack and interception of the season, Barton ran in his first career touchdown.

Barton finished with eight total tackles (six solo), one sack, one pass breakup, one QB hit, and one pick-six.

The sack, pass breakup, and interception were all firsts in a Broncos jersey for the former Ute.

Barton’s last interception came back in December 2023 when he played for the Washington Commanders.

Behind big performances from Barton on defense and Javonte Williams on offense, Denver blew out the injury-plagued Saints, 33-10.

The Broncos will return home to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 27.

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March 2023 before inking a deal with the Denver Broncos in March 2024.

Cody Barton sets us up past midfield 📺 #WASvsNYJ: CBS pic.twitter.com/8IV8wMkOlM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 24, 2023

During his five seasons in the league, the former Ute has posted 352 total tackles, 207 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups. He’s played in 78 NFL games.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL