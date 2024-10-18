On the Site:
KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in House District 3 race

Oct 17, 2024, 10:16 PM

Republican Dr. Mike Kennedy (left) and Democrat Glenn Wright (right) debating each other at the House District 3 race on Oct, 17, 2024.

Republican Dr. Mike Kennedy (left) and Democrat Glenn Wright (right) debating each other at the House District 3 race on Oct, 17, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA AND DANIEL WOODRUFF, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Two candidates vying for the seat being vacated by Congressman John Curtis – who is running for the U.S. Senate – faced off in a debate Thursday at Brigham Young University in Provo.

Republican Dr. Mike Kennedy, who currently represents part of Utah County in the Utah State Senate, is running against Democratic candidate Glenn Wright.

In the hourlong debate, sponsored by the Utah Debate Commission, the two candidates shared their views on housing, energy, artificial intelligence, social media, immigration, and the war on drugs. But did their statements of fact hold up to the KSL Truth Test?

The KSL Investigators fact-checked several claims from the candidates:

The war on drugs

Kennedy made multiple statements about migrants crossing the border during the debate. In one instance, while discussing the addictive nature of social media and how social media companies appeal to children, he said, “It sounds like heroin dealers or fentanyl dealers that are coming across the border.”

Later, when discussing the war on drugs, Kennedy said, “With our feckless current administration allowing the border to be porous, there are people coming over here. We don’t even know who those people are. We don’t know what substances they’re bringing with them. And as a result, the lives of our citizens are being challenged and even destroyed.”

Wright, in his answer to the same question, stated, “Most of the fentanyl that comes into the country comes through legal ports of entry, hidden in vehicles.”

We found Wright’s claim to be true. The KSL Investigators have reported extensively on how drugs are trafficked into Utah. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the vast majority of the drugs roll right through legal ports of entry, concealed in vehicles.

“They can put more drugs into a vehicle and get it quickly across the border than somebody can hand carry across the border walking,” Dustin Gillespie, the assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Utah, said in February. He reiterated that same sentiment in another interview in August.

Utah’s Fentanyl Freeway: Inside the effort to stop drug trafficking on I-15

As for who drives those vehicles, the KSL Investigators have also reported on couriers hired by Mexico-based cartels. Utah Highway Patrol investigators say they can be anyone: grandparents, young adults, U.S. citizens, and noncitizens. They might be traveling as lone drivers, in pairs, or even whole families.

We found Kennedy’s statement on border crossings by migrants and drugs misleading.

Utah’s rental market

In response to a question from a BYU student, the two candidates got into a discussion about Utah’s rental market and landlord-tenant rights.

Wright said the state’s laws are too “skewed” toward landlords.

“Our three-day eviction rule is ridiculous,” Wright said. “We need to expand that.”

But in reality, Utah doesn’t have a three-day eviction rule. According to the Utah Courts website, a landlord wishing to evict someone first must issue a notice to vacate. That gives a tenant three days to get caught up on rent or fix the problem – or move out.

Only after that, a landlord can file an eviction in court, after which the tenant has another three days to respond. That’s followed by a hearing that is held within 10 days.

If the tenant ends up getting evicted, they usually have three days to vacate the property, according to the court website.

All told, with these steps, an eviction in Utah usually takes several weeks, making Wright’s claim of a three-day eviction rule misleading and lacking context.

Taxes

During the debate, Kennedy gave a shoutout to the Utah Legislature when it came to tax policy.

“We’ve cut taxes in the state of Utah by a billion dollars,” he said.

Since 2019, according to the Utah Taxpayers Association, Utah has indeed cut taxes by over $1 billion through multiple bills. However, part of that hinged on eliminating the state portion of the sales tax on food through voters approving Amendment A this November, which was recently invalidated by a judge.

Yet, even without that, the tax cuts since 2019 hover right around $1 billion, and there were other cuts enacted before that, making Kennedy’s claim true.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

 

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in House District 3 race