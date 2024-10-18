Town council reviews arrest that put Mantua police chief on leave

MANTUA — Strong emotions were shown during Thursday night’s town council of Mantua, where people have been gathering signatures to get their chief fired after accusations of excessive force.

It was standing room only at the Mantua Town Council, many eager to hear the town’s initial findings in the police’s chief arrest of 76-year-old Mantua man Rick Schultz. The town’s attorney showed police body camera video of the Oct. 5 arrest.

In the video, Mantua police chief Datoka Midkiff had responded to a 911 hang-up call at the home of Schulze’s daughter, who neighbors said called her dad to come to the house, but when he arrived, Midkiff quickly told him to leave.

The video shows Schultz doing this at first but then walking back toward the chief, who attempts to arrest him. Schultz resists, and the chief knocks Schultz to the ground. Photos taken by one of Schultz’s neighbors show him bloody and bruised from the encounter.

“I was super upset to see my sweet neighbor beat up by the cop unnecessarily. It wasn’t right,” said Tiffany Reimann, a neighbor.

Mantua resident Tiffany Reimann gathered more than 200 signatures to get the chief fired, but the town’s attorney, who looked at the video, found the chief’s actions so far were reasonable.

“It appears as though the injury to Mr. Schultz appears to have happened due to the fact that there was some resistance during the arrest and in the takedown, and for that reason, we feel the use of force was reasonable in this particular situation,” said Seth Tate, the Mantua Town Attorney.

Although preliminary findings are preliminary, they do not sit well with the Schultz family.“I don’t want it happening to another person’s family, another person’s dad,” said Skylar Stokes, Schulze’s grandson.

As far as what the Mantua Mayor thinks of all this, during the meeting, he said it’s an awful thing that happened, but said, “I can’t fire someone without due process.”

As of Thursday, the plan is to have a second investigation from either the Weber County or Davis County Sheriff’s Office look into the chief’s arrest. That’s expected to start in the next few weeks.