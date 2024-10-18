Looking out for the Good: Crossing guards are proving important for more than just safety

SALT LAKE CITY — Crossing guards have been proving to be an important part of the morning and after-school routines, not just for the prominent role they play in keeping students safe, but for the way they spread love and joy in their communities.

A crossing guard in Pasadena, California, Betty Miller, is being recognized for spreading joy in her daily interactions. Miller has become a beacon of light in her community one dance move at a time.

Community members in her area say the 74-year-old also gives rides to moms who need them when the bus is late.

A few months ago, we introduced you to Minna Swann, a Layton crossing guard, who gives the same kind of energy and kindness to her community.

“I get my cardio. Everyone slows down to look at the crazy lady. So, they’re not speeding through my crosswalk. That’s a bonus.”

She’s also known to spread joy to the community through her contagious energy and dance moves.

