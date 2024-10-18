Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 9

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Dontae Dyson from Northridge High School and Emerson Geilman from Bountiful High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Dontae Dyson, CB/WR (Northridge) & Emerson Geilman, QB (Bountiful)

Dyson and the Northridge Knights made the road trip to Clearfield High School last week in Region 5 action looking to continue to build their RPI rating. The Knights started quickly, opening up a 14-0 lead before Clearfield struck back to make it a one-score game. Dyson returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to re-establish control. He later scooped and scored from 30 yards out on defense.

He completed his hat trick of touchdowns catching a 14-yard strike from Trey Nye to cap the scoring on the night. Dyson finished the game with four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown, along with three tackles, an interception and his touchdowns via fumble recovery and on special teams.

Geilman led the Bountiful Red Hawks into a showdown at Roy High School with Region 5 supremacy on the line. Both teams traded punches throughout the game with Geilman tossing two touchdowns in the first half to Britton Tidwell along with his punching in a rushing touchdown just before halftime.

With the game deadlocked at 28-all at halftime, Roy went ahead 35-28 in the third quarter before Geilman and Bountiful rallied in the fourth quarter for a 42-35 victory. Geilman connected with Siaki Fekitoa on a touchdown pass and later called his own number and rumbled in from 26 yards out to cap the comeback. Geilman finished the game passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 75 yards and two more scores in the win.

Player of the Week Selection

