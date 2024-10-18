On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 9

Oct 18, 2024, 9:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners of the week were Dontae Dyson from Northridge High School and Emerson Geilman from Bountiful High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Dontae Dyson, CB/WR (Northridge) & Emerson Geilman, QB (Bountiful)

Dyson and the Northridge Knights made the road trip to Clearfield High School last week in Region 5 action looking to continue to build their RPI rating. The Knights started quickly, opening up a 14-0 lead before Clearfield struck back to make it a one-score game. Dyson returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to re-establish control. He later scooped and scored from 30 yards out on defense.

He completed his hat trick of touchdowns catching a 14-yard strike from Trey Nye to cap the scoring on the night. Dyson finished the game with four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown, along with three tackles, an interception and his touchdowns via fumble recovery and on special teams.

Geilman led the Bountiful Red Hawks into a showdown at Roy High School with Region 5 supremacy on the line. Both teams traded punches throughout the game with Geilman tossing two touchdowns in the first half to Britton Tidwell along with his punching in a rushing touchdown just before halftime.

With the game deadlocked at 28-all at halftime, Roy went ahead 35-28 in the third quarter before Geilman and Bountiful rallied in the fourth quarter for a 42-35 victory. Geilman connected with Siaki Fekitoa on a touchdown pass and later called his own number and rumbled in from 26 yards out to cap the comeback. Geilman finished the game passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 75 yards and two more scores in the win.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 9

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

BYU takes on winless Oklahoma State in Big 12 action tonight in Provo.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Broncos LB Cody Barton Runs In First Career Touchdown Off Pick-Six

Former Utah linebacker Cody Barton played the best game of his six-year career against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in week seven.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Sean Durzi To Miss At Least Four Months With Upper-Body Injury

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi will undergo surgery and miss four to five months after suffering an upper-body injury on Monday.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Recruit From Stillwater Will Attend Oklahoma State Game

A BYU prospect from Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU vs. Oklahoma State.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Seven Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week seven of the 2024 NFL regular season.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 9