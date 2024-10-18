On the Site:
Weather Forecast For BYU/Oklahoma State Game From KSL

Oct 18, 2024, 10:19 AM

PROVO, Utah – The warm temperatures at last week’s BYU football game are gone.

Cold temperatures will replace the warmth as No. 13 BYU takes on Oklahoma State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson provided an updated weather report for tonight’s game during “KSL Today” on Friday morning.

Weather Forecast for BYU/Oklahoma State

“It should be dry. Maybe a little bit of a canyon wind. But temperatures [will be] cold. Good luck, as BYU tries to go 7-0 today,” said KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson during his Friday morning forecast.

BYU/Oklahoma State, Weather Report

Johnson forecasts the temperature to be 47 degrees at kickoff (8:15 p.m.) and 44 degrees in the fourth quarter.

This will be the season’s first game, with a temperature below 65 degrees. BYU’s games during its 6-0 start this season have been played in perfect weather conditions.

Oklahoma State has primarily played all of its games in scorching hot temperatures. Their game against Utah on September 21 reached 100 degrees at kickoff. The Pokes’ last game two weeks ago against West Virginia kicked off with 93 degrees.

Perhaps the colder temperatures at altitude could provide another advantage to the heavily favored BYU squad.

“We should be a cold weather team, and we’re used to living at altitude,” said BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill earlier this week. “We’re used to cold weather. We are used to playing spring ball practices in the rain and sleet, so whatever comes at us, in my opinion, should be our advantage.”

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

