LOCAL NEWS

Free ‘Triumph in Technology’ seminar to offer STEM, AI resources to families

Oct 18, 2024, 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:25 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — With the rise and advancement of tech, some people are considering breaking into the industry. An upcoming weekend event aims to help those interested get involved.

The event, called Triumph in Technology, is a free learning seminar happening on Saturday that can help get families started. The seminar is hosted by Club Ability, which aims to help families gain access to STEM and digital literacy resources.

Attendees can connect with professionals about the tech sector, take part in STEM activities and learn how AI is revolutionizing various industries. The event will also disperse the course in both English and Spanish.

Triumph in Technology is a free course offered to families to give them resources in digital literacy and AI integration. (Courtesy Club Ability) Triumph in Technology is a free course offered to families to give them resources in digital literacy and AI integration. (Courtesy Club Ability) Triumph in Technology is a free course offered to families to give them resources in digital literacy and AI integration. (Courtesy Club Ability)

“We believe that every family deserves access to quality education and the tools necessary to thrive in a technology-driven world,” said Juliette Bautista, founder of Club Ability. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to learn, engage, and explore the possibilities within STEM fields.”

Triumph in Technology will take place Saturday, Oct. 19th in Salt Lake City at 650 S. 500 W. from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration for the event can be found here.

