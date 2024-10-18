MILLCREEK — A fourth person has been arrested and charged with the murder of Naod Welday, 18, at the Mount Olympus trailhead on Aug. 3.

Christian De La Rosa, 17, will be charged as an adult and is accused of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, firearms charges and assault, all with gang enhancements. He joins the list of those accused of the killings that includes 21-year-old Mateo Heriberto Martinez, Alex Daniel Ruiz Martinez, 19, and a 15-year-old who has not been named. KSL TV doesn’t typically name juveniles accused of crimes but is naming De La Rosa because he is charged as an adult.

In court documents, police said all of the suspects are documented gang members. Before the latest arrest, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said investigators believed there was still one more person involved and said the victims were not affiliated with gangs. De La Rosa will be held without bail.

Investigators say De La Rosa is the brother of Christopher Cazares De La Rosa, 16, who is also charged as an adult with murder in the fatal stabbing of Jordan High School student Kian Hamilton, 16, on Aug. 23.

Police were called to the Mount Olympus trailhead in the early morning hours of Aug. 3 after two friends were with shooting victim Naod Welday, 18. They managed to escape from the attackers and call for help.

The first person attacked — before the suspects surrounded the car where Welday was killed — hid from the aggressors. He was carrying the car keys, leaving the other two unable to drive away. They locked the car doors and called 911 as the suspects surrounded the car, two on each side.

According to court documents, when the car windows were shattered, and the pair inside was attacked, one victim was hit in the head with what he believed was a hammer and fell to the ground and then rolled off the trailhead’s retaining wall to the road below. He was able to run west across roads, including Interstate 215. He lost his phone and knocked on doors in a neighborhood to get help. A resident called 9-1-1 at 4:37 a.m.

From a recording of a 9-1-1 call placed from Welday’s phone at 4:23 a.m., there was a muffled voice, a tapping sound and then breaking glass.

“Three sounds are heard that detectives believe are gunshots followed by a male’s voice in a state of high distress and fear before the call goes silent,” documents state.

A search warrant was executed at De La Rosa’s residence that authorized the seizure of cell phones there. With a separate warrant, detectives searched De La Rosa’s phone and said data gathered placed him at the Mount Olympus Trailhead on Aug. 3 at 4:25 a.m., during Welday’s recorded emergency phone call. A minute later, his phone’s location matched that of another suspect’s and then showed they were traveling together to West Jordan.

Documents state on the same day, between 5:12 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., De La Rosa’s phone placed him at a separate shooting in Midvale where he and Martinez were shot. They were treated separately in local hospitals.

Utah code allows an enhanced gang penalty because they are suspected of crimes committed in concert with three or more people in association with street gangs.

The survivors, according to police, said the attackers asked them about being in gangs before assaulting them. Documents state the four suspects believed the victims were in rival gangs and that they reached that conclusion based solely on the victims’ physical appearance. It states detectives have discovered videos of documented gang members, including Martinez, assaulting people they believed were affiliated with rival gangs.