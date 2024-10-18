Worth the wait; son with Down syndrome gets service dog

CENTERVILLE — Two years ago, we introduced you to the Pilcher family of five. Since then, the Pilchers have added another family member — this one with a tail.

“He’s been, just like a little shadow for all of us,” Morgan Pilcher said.

Two years ago, the Pilcher family was in the process of raising money for a service dog for their family to support their oldest son, Cyrus, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Meeting their fundraising goal took another couple of years to match and train the right pup for the job.

“As soon as they get home from school, ‘Where’s Magic? Where’s Magic? I wanna go play with magic!’” Pilcher said.

You could say this pup has the “Magic” touch.

“He does hard pressure therapy, where if Cyrus is having a meltdown, he’ll use his body and weight against Cyrus to calm him,” Pilcher said.

Right now, Magic is in the adapting period, where he is learning to walk at their speed. He has been going on outings, including out to eat together as a family.

“He’ll do ‘Under’ when we’re at a restaurant. That means go under the table,’” Pilcher said.

He has also been tagging along on grocery runs with mom.

Before you know it, he and Cyrus will be walking in step together.

“Cyrus will then be able to be attached to Magic, and then Magic will follow me, and Cyrus will be attached to him, so that he can’t run away, which has been our biggest concern when we’re out in public places. Especially near roads or parking lots or water. He’ll just take off running and he’s fast,” Pilcher said.

She said she had already gotten to see Magic in action.

“When Cyrus had his meltdown and Magic just went to him, I didn’t have to lead him over or do anything. It was just really cool to see that he understood right away that ‘Oh, he needs me. I’m gonna go to him. Give him what he needs,’” Pilcher said.

This Magic has tricks and deserves all the treats.

“He’s a really good dog. Really loving. Wants to be loved on all the time,” Pilcher said.

Pilcher said Magic has not yet gone to school with Cyrus, but when the time comes when there is a field trip or a day where his calming nature will be good for him to have right there on hand, he will be ready to support Cyrus.

The Pilcher family said they were originally matched with a different dog, who did not graduate as a service dog to meet their family’s needs. However, that dog stayed within the family, finding its forever home with Morgan’s parents, so they still get to see each other.