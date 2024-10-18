Oklahoma State Names Former Roy High Standout Captain For BYU Game

On the Site:
Oct 18, 2024, 2:10 PM

PROVO, Utah – Oklahoma State will have a Utah native as a captain against BYU football tonight.

The Cowboys announced who their four captains will be versus No. 13 BYU. One of those players is Oklahoma State defensive tackle Justin Kirkland.

Justin Kirkland named Oklahoma State captain for BYU game

Kirkland grew up in West Haven. During his prep career, he was an All-State performer on offense and defense at Roy High School.

Oklahoma State’s other captains for tonight’s game include star running back Ollie Gordon, wide receiver Brennan Presley, and return specialist Cale Cabbiness.

It’s the first time in the 2024 season that Kirkland has been named an Oklahoma State captain.

“This is one that was circled on my calendar,” Kirkland told The Oklahoman’s Scott Wright in preparation for the BYU game. “I know a lot of the guys on the team, so it’ll be fun.”

Kirkland, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has appeared in all six games for the Cowboys defensive line this season. He has three tackles and a tackle for loss this season.

Kirkland’s wife, Marlee, told The Oklahoman, “I grew up a BYU fan, but I’m clearly an OSU fan now, and if we could win this game, it would make the whole season for me. It’s the one game. It’s like our Bedlam.”

Oklahoma State enters the matchup with BYU looking to end a three-game losing streak in Big 12 play, their longest losing streak to open a Big 12 season since 2005.

Kirkland began his college football career at Utah Tech in St. George before transferring to the Pokes in 2023.

No. 13 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

