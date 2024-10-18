On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Close Preseason On Road Against Trail Blazers

Oct 18, 2024, 2:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will wrap up their 2024-25 preseason as they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers.

The Jazz are 4-1 through their first five preseason games including Tuesday’s 117-114 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Trail Blazers are 2-1 in preseason action.

Jazz, Trail Blazers Led By Sophomore Guards

The Jazz got a spark from second-year guard Keyonte George in their latest preseason outing.

George recorded 24 points, five assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes against the Kings after missing a game due to a minor knee injury.

In four preseason appearances, George is averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor including 44 percent from three.

The sophomore is shooting a stellar 75 percent on non-three-point attempts this season.

Former number three overall pick Scoot Henderson has had a strong preseason showing for the Trail Blazers.

After a disappointing rookie campaign, Henderson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three.

The guard had made just three of his 12 three-point attempts.

After facing the Trail Blazers, the Jazz will open the regular season on Wednesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The Jazz will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Friday at 8 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

The latest updates and notes from BYU's Friday night matchup with Oklahoma State.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps With Playoff Seeding On Line

Real Salt Lake will host Vancouver this weekend on Decision Day to cement their spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Coach André Tourigny Provides Injury Updates For Sean Durzi, Nick Bjugstad, John Marino

While there is some good news regarding the potential return of Bjugstad, head coach André Tourigny shared some deflating information regarding Marino and Sean Durzi's injuries on Friday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Close Preseason On Road Against Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz will wrap up their 2024-25 preseason campaign as they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State Names Former Roy High Standout Captain For BYU Game

West Haven native Justin Kirkland earns a captain nod for Oklahoma State tonight against BYU.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weather Forecast For BYU/Oklahoma State Game From KSL

KSL Weather Team delivering a forecast for tonight's Big 12 showdown.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Jazz Close Preseason On Road Against Trail Blazers