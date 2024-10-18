Jazz Close Preseason On Road Against Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will wrap up their 2024-25 preseason as they travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers.

The Jazz are 4-1 through their first five preseason games including Tuesday’s 117-114 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Trail Blazers are 2-1 in preseason action.

Jazz, Trail Blazers Led By Sophomore Guards

The Jazz got a spark from second-year guard Keyonte George in their latest preseason outing.

George recorded 24 points, five assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes against the Kings after missing a game due to a minor knee injury.

In four preseason appearances, George is averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor including 44 percent from three.

Strong outings from @utahjazz duo Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen as they get the #NBAPreseason win! George: 24 PTS, 5 AST, 3 3PM

Markkanen: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 3 3PM pic.twitter.com/JCALxv67gH — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2024

The sophomore is shooting a stellar 75 percent on non-three-point attempts this season.

Former number three overall pick Scoot Henderson has had a strong preseason showing for the Trail Blazers.

After a disappointing rookie campaign, Henderson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three.

The guard had made just three of his 12 three-point attempts.

After facing the Trail Blazers, the Jazz will open the regular season on Wednesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The Jazz will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Friday at 8 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops