POLITICS & ELECTIONS

How one county in Utah is preparing for high voter turnout

Oct 18, 2024, 3:55 PM

(Jay Hancock, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

OGDEN — Ballots are already starting to trickle into county clerks’ offices with less than three weeks until Election Day.

In Weber County, clerk/auditor Ricky Hatch said several hundred ballots have already been returned, and his team is preparing for high voter turnout.

“It should be robust,” Hatch told KSL TV Friday. “We’re thinking it’s 88, 90, 91%.”

Hatch said voters usually show up for a presidential election. That was certainly the case four years ago.

“In 2020, we had about 90% turnout across the state,” said Shelly Jackson, Utah deputy director of elections. “That’s very high. Probably won’t see that this year, but you never know.”

With election day fast approaching, Weber County has already had several hundred ballots returned. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV) Ballots are already starting to trickle into county clerk's offices. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV) Ricky Hatch, Weber County clerk/auditor, is expecting a high voter turnout. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV) Weber County Clerk/Auditor office in Ogden, where several hundred ballots have already been returned. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV) Election workers busy scanning envelopes at the Weber County ballot processing center in Ogden. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV) Election workers busy scanning envelopes at the Weber County ballot processing center in Ogden. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV) Shelly Jackson, Utah deputy director of elections, urged voters to turn in their ballots early. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV) Ballot processing is open to the public. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV)

Ballots were mailed out this week. Jackson urged voters to turn in their ballots early. Plus, she added, anyone can observe ballot processing in any of Utah’s 29 counties.

“It’s one of the most transparent processes in government,” Jackson said.

KSL TV visited the Weber County ballot processing center on Friday in the basement of the government center in Ogden. Two election workers were busy scanning envelopes that were sent out but came back undeliverable.

Locked away in another part of the center sat a batch of completed ballots that were ready to be processed.

It was fairly quiet with not much activity, but Hatch said that’s likely to change starting Monday when ballots will start “churning in.”

Hatch echoed the importance of observing ballot processing, which is required by state law to be open to the public.

“We want the public to be as involved as they want to be and to see whatever they would like to see,” Hatch said.

Any Utahn who hasn’t received their ballot yet or has questions can contact their county clerk’s office. Ballots can also be tracked throughout the process. More information is available at vote.utah.gov.

