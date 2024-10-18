Stabbing near Salt Lake Airport sends man to hospital, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday after being stabbed near the Salt Lake International Airport.

An argument between two men around 200 North 2200 West evolved into a physical fight that left a 55-year-old stabbed, the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Police and paramedics were able to perform life-saving measures on the victim, police said. The man had serious injuries, but they were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is a man who’s already known to police, but they haven’t released his identity. They said he doesn’t pose a threat to the community and that this was an isolated incident.