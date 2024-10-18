On the Site:
Real Salt Lake Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps With Playoff Seeding On Line

Oct 18, 2024, 3:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC this weekend on Decision Day to cement their spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Real is guaranteed a top-four rank but if all goes their way, they could rise up to third.

Dreams Are Made, Crushed On Decision Day

RSL currently sits in the fourth spot in the West with 56 total points. Seattle holds the third spot, also with 56 points.

In first and second are LA and LAFC with 64 and 61 points. In fifth and sixth are Houston and Colorado with 51 and 50 points respectively.

Real is in an enviable position compared to others in the West as they can only climb the standings, not fall.

If the Sounders lose or tie with Portland, RSL can jump them with a win over Vancouver.

As mentioned earlier though, the Whitecaps are one of the teams with a bit more at stake this weekend. They are on the bubble and need a win in Utah to avoid the Wild Card.

They aren’t at risk of missing the postseason but could see their hopes for a deep run dashed early against Portland.

Whitecaps Come Into America First Field

Vancouver holds the eighth spot in the West with a record of 13-12-8 ahead of Decision Day. They are one point ahead of Portland in ninth and two points behind Minnesota in seventh.

Their only chance to escape the Wild Card is with a win at AFF on Saturday. On top of that, they would need Minnesota to lose or draw with a scoreline that would give them the tiebreaker advantage.

Real and Vancouver played once back in March. RSL defeated the Caps in BC Place, 2-1.

Of all the teams in the West playoffs, Vancouver has the second-worst goal differential. Both Real and the Caps have allowed 47 goals this season but RSL has scored 12 more goals.

The Wild Card matches will run on Tuesday, October 22, and Wednesday, October 23. Round One begins on Friday, October 25.

The MLS Cup is slated to start on Saturday, December 7.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

