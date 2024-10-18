SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting between roommates in the Glendale neighborhood on Thursday sent a 19-year-old to the hospital, and a 17-year-old is in juvenile detention.

The shooting occurred near 700 West North Temple at approximately midnight on Thursday.

Salt Lake City police said the two were in an argument that led to the 17-year-old shooting his roommate. The 19-year-old sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found the suspect nearby and took him into custody after he briefly ran from officers. The Salt Lake City Police Department is calling it a domestic violence incident because the two involved lived together.

The 17-year-old was taken to Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. He’s accused of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, weapon possession and running from police.