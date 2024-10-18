On the Site:
BYU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

Oct 18, 2024, 4:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


PROVO, Utah – BYU/Oklahoma State kicks off week eight of Big 12 football action tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Undefeated and 13th-ranked BYU is looking to maintain its perfect record against an Oklahoma State team still looking for its first Big 12 win this season (0-3).

Oklahoma State is getting set to make its first-ever appearance in Provo.

BYU has never defeated the Pokes. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 0-3, which dates back to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl.

Last year, Oklahoma State defeated BYU 40-34 in double-overtime on a rainy day in Stillwater.

KSL Sports will be on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium with analysis and updates from the Big 12 matchup.

Keep checking back here for the latest news and notes.

BYU/Oklahoma State: Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

