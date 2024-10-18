On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church donates $1 million to support American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts

Oct 18, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:47 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief and humanitarian efforts in the wake of two devastating hurricanes.

On Friday, the American Red Cross said the donation will be used to provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies, and emotional and mental health support to those still grappling with the destruction.

“This extraordinary donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at a critical time,” Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada region, said. “The Red Cross can support so many families affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene thanks to the generosity of long-time partners like The Church of Jesus Christ.”

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. On Oct. 9, Hurricane Milton hit Florida as a Category 3 storm. The Associated Press reported that the two hurricanes combined were likely to be $50 billion disasters, but damages are still being assessed.

In a release, the American Red Cross stated that floodwaters washed away homes and roads, “leaving entire communities isolated for days.” Approximately 220 deaths were reported, and hundreds are still unaccounted for. “Hurricane Helene is one of the deadliest storms in U.S. history,” the release said.

The organization reported that over 2,000 trained Red Cross disaster relief volunteers are actively assisting in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The organization reportedly delivered over 2.3 million meals and snacks, and more than 100,000 cleaning and hygiene supplies.

“Working with the American Red Cross helps us support people impacted by these devastating hurricanes,” Cameron Hatch, Southeast area welfare and self-reliance manager, said. “We’re thankful for everyone who has united with us to help follow Jesus Christ’s example of serving and caring for those in need.”

The release said the donation toward hurricane relief efforts continued a tradition from The Church to Red Cross initiatives, including $1 million toward wildfire relief efforts in Maui in 2023, and $7.35 million donated in 2024 towards underserved communities.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 07: People collect donated items at a shuttered gas station alo...

Carlysle Price

Church donates $1 million to support American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief and humanitarian efforts in the wake of two devastating hurricanes.

50 minutes ago

Volunteers gathered Saturday to help sort bricks as the new owner started positioning the 5th Ward...

Tamara Vaifanua

Project underway to restore 5th Ward meetinghouse

An ambitious project is underway to restore Salt Lake City's historic 5th Ward meetinghouse.

4 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has announced Ruthie Ann Miles, a Tony-Award winning actress ...

Daniel Woodruff

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles to join Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for holiday concert

Ruthie Ann Miles has been invited to sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert series.

7 days ago

Two people smiling...

Larry D. Curtis

Family celebrates life, mourns death of Utah author Blaine Yorgason

Noted Utah author Blaine Michael Yorgason died on Tuesday after complications brought on by dementia. Best known for works such as "Charlie's Monument," "The Bishop's Horse Race," and "Windwalker," Yorgason authored scores of books in the '70s, '80s and '90s.

9 days ago

Pope Francis addresses crowds in St. Peter's Square on Sunday. Francis has chosen 21 new cardinals ...

Christopher Lamb, CNN

Pope picks 21 new cardinals in move that broadens pool of who will choose his successor

 Pope Francis has chosen 21 new cardinals in a move that once again shows his determination to reshape the group of churchmen who will elect his successor.

12 days ago

Audience members begin exiting after the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General C...

Daniel Woodruff

Latter-day Saints react after 17 new temples announced

It was a big finale to General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples. 

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Church donates $1 million to support American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts