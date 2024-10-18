Church donates $1 million to support American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief and humanitarian efforts in the wake of two devastating hurricanes.

On Friday, the American Red Cross said the donation will be used to provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies, and emotional and mental health support to those still grappling with the destruction.

“This extraordinary donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at a critical time,” Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada region, said. “The Red Cross can support so many families affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene thanks to the generosity of long-time partners like The Church of Jesus Christ.”

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. On Oct. 9, Hurricane Milton hit Florida as a Category 3 storm. The Associated Press reported that the two hurricanes combined were likely to be $50 billion disasters, but damages are still being assessed.

In a release, the American Red Cross stated that floodwaters washed away homes and roads, “leaving entire communities isolated for days.” Approximately 220 deaths were reported, and hundreds are still unaccounted for. “Hurricane Helene is one of the deadliest storms in U.S. history,” the release said.

The organization reported that over 2,000 trained Red Cross disaster relief volunteers are actively assisting in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The organization reportedly delivered over 2.3 million meals and snacks, and more than 100,000 cleaning and hygiene supplies.

“Working with the American Red Cross helps us support people impacted by these devastating hurricanes,” Cameron Hatch, Southeast area welfare and self-reliance manager, said. “We’re thankful for everyone who has united with us to help follow Jesus Christ’s example of serving and caring for those in need.”

The release said the donation toward hurricane relief efforts continued a tradition from The Church to Red Cross initiatives, including $1 million toward wildfire relief efforts in Maui in 2023, and $7.35 million donated in 2024 towards underserved communities.