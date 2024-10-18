14-year-old killed in ATV accident

GRANTSVILLE — A 14-year-old was killed in an ATV accident Friday, according to the Grantsville Police Department.

Police reported that at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, an adult driver and a 14-year-old “male juvenile passenger” were driving an ATV on a family farm near Burmester Road.

Lt. David Greco with the Grantsville Police Department said the driver took a sharp turn and tipped. It was reportedly unclear if the ATV rolled over the juvenile, or if he was trapped under the vehicle.

A medical examiner responded, and the 14-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. The adult driver had no reported injuries.

Police did not release the identification of those involved. This incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.