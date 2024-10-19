Political signs repeatedly stolen, even burned in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL — Some homeowners in Bountiful said political signs outside their homes have been repeatedly stolen and even vandalized.

“I think probably a week or so after we put it up, it was gone,” said homeowner Spencer Merrick.

Since late August, Merrick said his signs have been stolen five times, along with his next door neighbors’. His and his neighbors’ signs have also been returned torched.

“Just all throughout the neighborhood, everybody is talking about ‘Where do my signs keep going?” he said.

Merrick said neighbors have tried to catch the people on their doorbell cameras.

“It really was, pretty predictably, around between nine and ten every night, to the point that one night I camped out,” he said. Merrick believes teenagers are to blame.

“I’m reassured, partly because they’re young and they’re malleable and they’re engaging civically in a way that is expressing their view, just not in a way that’s legal or helpful,” he said.

Bountiful Police confirmed they are investigating this incident and do believe juveniles are involved. However, it’s unclear if the juveniles are responsible for other incidents that have been reported to police.

Merrick is hoping he can engage with whoever is responsible in a civil and lawful way ahead of the election.

“I don’t want to see them in major trouble that could affect their future or college,” Merrick said. “But I do want them to knock it off because it’s getting to be a little obnoxious, at least on my account.”

Bountiful police said stealing political signs is considered a class-b misdemeanor if someone is caught.