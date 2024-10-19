On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Political signs repeatedly stolen, even burned in Bountiful

Oct 18, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — Some homeowners in Bountiful said political signs outside their homes have been repeatedly stolen and even vandalized.

“I think probably a week or so after we put it up, it was gone,” said homeowner Spencer Merrick.

Since late August, Merrick said his signs have been stolen five times, along with his next door neighbors’. His and his neighbors’ signs have also been returned torched.

“Just all throughout the neighborhood, everybody is talking about ‘Where do my signs keep going?” he said.

Merrick said neighbors have tried to catch the people on their doorbell cameras.

Merrick and his neighbors have been trying to catch the people responsible on doorbell cameras. (KSL TV)

“It really was, pretty predictably, around between nine and ten every night, to the point that one night I camped out,” he said. Merrick believes teenagers are to blame.

“I’m reassured, partly because they’re young and they’re malleable and they’re engaging civically in a way that is expressing their view, just not in a way that’s legal or helpful,” he said.

Bountiful Police confirmed they are investigating this incident and do believe juveniles are involved. However, it’s unclear if the juveniles are responsible for other incidents that have been reported to police.

Merrick is hoping he can engage with whoever is responsible in a civil and lawful way ahead of the election.

“I don’t want to see them in major trouble that could affect their future or college,” Merrick said. “But I do want them to knock it off because it’s getting to be a little obnoxious, at least on my account.”

Bountiful police said stealing political signs is considered a class-b misdemeanor if someone is caught.

Police said the theft is a class-b misdemeanor. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Alyn Toalepai is part of the Islanders Club Network, and the president of the Utah Pacific Islander...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities navigate the American dream

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders came from many different countries to Utah in search of a new life. However, as Tamara Vaifanua reports, navigating that dream today has become more challenging.

2 hours ago

Merrick said some political signs were returned torched after being stolen. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Political signs repeatedly stolen, even burned in Bountiful

Some homeowners in Bountiful said political signs outside their homes have been repeatedly stolen and even vandalized.

3 hours ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Jennifer McDermott and Matthew Daly, Associated Press

Biden administration races to shell out billions for clean energy as election nears

The Biden administration is shelling out billions of dollars for clean energy and approving major offshore wind projects as officials race to secure major climate initiatives before President Joe Biden's term comes to an end.

5 hours ago

Ballots are already starting to trickle into county clerk's offices. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

How one county in Utah is preparing for high voter turnout

Ballots are already starting to trickle into county clerks’ offices with less than three weeks until Election Day.

6 hours ago

Republican Dr. Mike Kennedy (left) and Democrat Glenn Wright (right) debating each other at the Hou...

Daniella Rivera and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in House District 3 race

Did claims from the candidates running to represent Utah’s 3rd District in Congress pass the KSL Truth Test?

24 hours ago

People leave after voting in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, t...

Kate Brumback and Jeff Amy, Associated Press

Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules

The state and national Republican parties are appealing a judge’s ruling that said seven election rules recently passed by Georgia’s State Election Board are “illegal, unconstitutional and void.”

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Political signs repeatedly stolen, even burned in Bountiful