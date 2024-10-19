Man shares his story of battle with prostate cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Not everyone experiences symptoms, which is why it’s important to get screened.

One man shared his story about his journey with prostate cancer, and his message for others.

“I’ll take the side effects of the treatment versus the side effects of the cancer because I want to live longer,” said Jim Oveson — and he is not letting his cancer slow him down.

“I’ve got things I still want to do,” Oveson said.

The 70-year-old from South Jordan received his diagnosis after a high PSA test prompted a biopsy. What’s followed has been chemo, hormone treatments and radiation.

“Prostate cancer is actually the second most common cancer diagnosed in American men just behind skin cancer,” said Dr. Josh Holyoak, a urologist at Summit Urology. He’s been treating Jim’s cancer.

Holyoak said it’s important for men to begin screening at age 45, or sooner if they have a family history of prostate cancer.

“If you wait to have symptoms, it’s too late. That’s why we go looking for it,” Holyoak said. “If we catch it when it’s early stage, it is curable.”

Dr. Holyoak and Oveson are hoping to help break the silence around this disease.

“My family wanted to know what was going on, and I just said, ‘Don’t worry about it,'” Oveson said. “Unfortunately, that’s the way it is a lot of the times with prostate cancer. We don’t want to talk about it.”

“Once he started sharing, he began realizing it was important to let others know that this is happening, and that we’re not infallible. We have vulnerabilities,” said Oveson’s wife Marylin.

Oveson said he’s not back to 100% yet, but he’s putting in the work so he can spend more time with the people he loves.

Saturday morning there will be a Zero Prostate Cancer Run and Walk at Wheeler Farm in Murray. Proceeds will go toward helping local prostate cancer patients.