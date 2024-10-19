On the Site:
ROADS TO UNDERSTANDING

Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities navigate the American dream

Oct 18, 2024, 7:39 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders came from many different countries to Utah in search of a new life. However, as Tamara Vaifanua reports, navigating that dream today has become more challenging.

Pickleball is more than just a game for Polynesians, it’s about community.

“Everyone can come to the court, bring your chairs, bring music, bring food,” Alyn Toalepai said.

Toalepai is part of the Islanders Club Network. The friends, business owners and retirees are mostly of Samoan descent. They started playing during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay sane and healthy.

“Within our community, our health issues, diabetes, things of that nature this sport addresses that,” Toalepai said.

Toalepai is the president of the Utah Pacific Islander Chamber.

He said access to health care is just one of several pressing issues facing the AAPI community.

Topping the list is the economy.

“With inflation, it’s cutting our ability to give. It’s cutting our ability to even get,” Emilio Manuel Camu told KSL TV.

Camu is the director of the OCA Asia Pacific Islander Utah Chapter. He said the rising costs of food prices are taking a toll on families.

“Our local folks have been able to keep prices reasonable. I’ve seen even Asian food hiking up in price 30 to 60 percent,” he told KSL TV.

Tiare Olevao sees the impact first-hand. She’s the director and owner of Pioneer Youth and Adult Community Services.

“We serve about 200 plus Pacific Islanders, majority of them are Tongan and Samoan,” she said.

Olevao said they are hard-working, but many live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to afford a home.

“The everyday struggles that they have, they will always have solutions for. It’ll come at the cost of maybe auto insurance, health insurance, even sometimes with long-term planning of retirement,” she said.

Another issue that surged during the pandemic is anti-Asian hate. Camu said he believes teaching AAPI history in schools is one solution.

“We have a lot of Asian American history here in Utah, from Topaz and the Japanese Americans to the Transcontinental Railroad workers that are Chinese,” he said.

They all agree it comes down to having a voice in the civic process. Each plays a role in motivating the state’s AAPI community to get out and vote.

“The fear is always, what’s the threat of going or the ability to say, ‘Will my vote even count?’” Toalepai said.

In pickleball terms, Toalepai said they can elevate their game by communicating with their partner and having fun in the process.

“We’re involved, we’re engaged,” Toalepai said. “There’s three legislators running for office right now – that’s huge!”

Alyn Toalepai is part of the Islanders Club Network, and the president of the Utah Pacific Islander...

