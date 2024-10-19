Zach Wilson In Provo For No. 13 BYU-Oklahoma State Game

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is on the sidelines as the No. 13 BYU Cougars look for their seventh win against a struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys team.

Wilson’s Denver Broncos walloped the New Orleans Saints 33-10 on Thursday night football, leaving the former Cougar signal-caller with the chance to take in some Friday night football.

The Cougars and Cowboys kickoff at 8:15 p.m. MT on Friday, October 18.

Love getting some good vibes from @ZachWilson 🤙 pic.twitter.com/5pzDnc44Wr — BYUtv Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) October 19, 2024

Following three tumultuous seasons in New York, the Denver Broncos acquired Wilson for a sixth-round pick (No. 203) ahead of the NFL draft in April. Wilson was designated the ’emergency QB’ in Denver’s win over New Orleans but has not played a regular-season snap this year.

The Broncos are 4-3 with rookie Bo Nix as the quarterback.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. During his final season in Provo, Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. Wilson was benched again after returning to the lineup later in the year.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 60.1 completion percentage. He also ran for 211 yards.

The former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate in three NFL seasons. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Oklahoma State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (6-0, 3-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

