On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Honors 40th Anniversary Of 1984 National Championship Team

Oct 18, 2024, 8:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah BYU football paid tribute to one of the greatest teams in program history on Friday night.

The National Champion 1984 squad was honored during BYU’s Big 12 clash against Oklahoma State.

This season marks the 40th anniversary of BYU’s improbable run to No. 1. BYU is also celebrating its 100th season on the gridiron.

BYU football honors the 1984 National Championship team

During every home game this season, BYU has recognized memorable players and teams to celebrate the century mark.

More than 50 members of the 1984 team were in attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday night. They were recognized in pregame to conduct the ceremonial lighting of “the Y.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Some of the notable players from that 1984 team who were in attendance included Robbie Bosco, Leon White, Kelly Smith, and others.

They were given Nike royal blue BYU hoodies with white sleeves that featured a patch on the right sleeve that said “84.”

Some of the players from that 1984 team signed “National Championship” posters for BYU fans along Cougar Canyon.

Later in pregame, during a drone show, a message in the Provo sky read, “1984 National Champions.”

BYU in 1984 was a one-of-a-kind team

BYU’s 1984 National Championship team is the last champion from outside a major conference. At the time, BYU played in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

BYU won the National Championship during the poll era, when pollsters from the media and coaches controlled who would be No. 1. After the 1984 season, BYU was a consensus number-one ranked team in the major polls.

Entering Friday night’s BYU/Oklahoma State game, ESPN.com ran a feature on the 1984 BYU team, highlighting that they were truly one of the best teams that season.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly, who created the SP+ ratings, forecasted that if there had been a 12-team College Football Playoff in 1984, BYU would have had the second-best odds to win the title, with a probability of 16.6%. The only team with better title odds was Nebraska, at 23.4%.

Quarterback Robbie Bosco led BYU in 1984. The defense was among the best in program history, with stars Leon White, Kurt Gouveia, and the late Kyle Morrell.

An underdog squad that went on to win the title

What’s interesting about BYU’s 1984 squad is they entered that season with low expectations. The previous year, 1983, was viewed as the best BYU of all-time with College Football Hall of Famers Steve Young and Gordon Hudson, but they were gone due to graduation.

BYU wasn’t picked to win the WAC entering the 1984 season. However, everything changed when BYU knocked off No. 3 Pitt in front of the first-ever live ESPN College Football broadcast. They soared in the rankings to No. 13.

Then they remained perfect after that, climbing to No. 1.

Could this be a similar path for the 2024 edition of BYU football?

Like 1984, BYU entered this season with low expectations, being picked 13th in the media’s preseason Big 12 poll.

There wasn’t a 12-team Playoff or selection committee to put together intriguing bowl matchups back then. The WAC champion went to the Holiday Bowl, no matter what.

BYU nearly lined up Tennessee for the 1984 Holiday Bowl; however, that fell through.

The 12-0 Cougars were paired with 6-5 Michigan out of the Big Ten in the 1984 Holiday Bowl.

BYU defeated the Wolverines in San Diego during the pre-Christmas bowl game. Two weeks later, BYU ranked No. 1 in the polls, giving the football program its first-ever National Championship.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LJ Martin Hits Century-Mark For First Time On Touchdown Run

LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati did the heavy lifting, combining for 67 yards on a BYU game-tying touchdown drive. Martin finished the drive with an eight-yard sprint around the right edge for his second TD of the night. 

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trail Blazers Blowout Jazz In Preseason Finale

The Utah Jazz wrapped up their 2024-25 preseason campaign with a 4-2 record after a blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tanner Wall INT Leads To LJ Martin House Call For BYU

An eye for an eye, or a football for a football in this case, as the Cougar defense made up for a Hickley Ropati trick-play turnover.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cody Williams Defense Leads To Easy Dunk

Cody Williams offered a glimpse of what the Utah Jazz hope can develop into as a two-way NBA player against the Trail Blazers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Opens Oklahoma State Game With Deep Ball To Darius Lassiter

BYU took the opening kickoff and wasted little time getting into the end zone on an impressive drive from QB Jake Retzlaff.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Honors 40th Anniversary Of 1984 National Championship Team

BYU recognized the anniversary of their National Championship team.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Football Honors 40th Anniversary Of 1984 National Championship Team