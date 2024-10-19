BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Opens Oklahoma State Game With Deep Ball To Darius Lassiter

PROVO, Utah – BYU took the opening kickoff and wasted little time getting into the end zone on an impressive drive from QB Jake Retzlaff. The Cougars needed less than three minutes to find the end zone in Provo.

The redshirt junior QB opened the game with a 50-yard bomb to Darius Lassiter between the hashes at the Oklahoma State 25.

After a short incompletion, Retzlaff picked up another first down on a 14-yard scramble.

Retzlaff carried three times on the drive, rushing for 19 yards, including the four-yard TD around the right side on third down to give his team an early lead.

Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon answered on the next drive with a 50-yard TD run to tie the game 7-07 with 9:42 left in the opening quarter.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (6-0, 3-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

