Cody Williams Defense Leads To Easy Dunk

Oct 18, 2024, 9:14 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Cody Williams offered a glimpse of what the Utah Jazz hope can develop into as a two-way NBA player.

In the Jazz’s preseason finale against the Portland Trail Blazers the lottery pick ripped the ball defensively at half-court leading to an easy dunk on offense.

Cody Williams Steal Leads To Wide Open Dunk

Williams swiped the ball from Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft before finishing with the wide-open jam.

The dunk was Williams’s only bucket in the first half as he finished with three points and one block on 1-4 shooting.

Williams was the 10th overall pick by the Jazz in the first round of the 2024 draft.

The Colorado product was averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25 minutes over five preseason appearances.

Williams wasn’t the only Jazz player who struggled to shoot the ball over the game’s first 24 minutes.

As a team, the Jazz shot just 12-41 including a 1-9 performance from All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

The Jazz were led by John Collins who scored seven first-half points. At the break, the Jazz trailed the Trail Blazers 60-33.

After wrapping up Friday’s game the Jazz will return to Salt Lake City to prepare for their season opener.

The team will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 23, to begin the regular season.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

