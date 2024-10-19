Tanner Wall INT Leads To LJ Martin House Call For BYU

PROVO, Utah – An eye for an eye, or a football for a football in this case, as the Cougar defense made up for a Hickley Ropati trick-play turnover. Tanner Wall’s second career interception and return set BYU up at the goal line.

Sophomore running back LJ Martin took the first-down handoff and plowed through the defense for his third touchdown since missing five weeks with an injury. Martin scored twice in last week’s 41-19 win.

Ropati tossed an INT off a trick play to end the first quarter, giving the Cowboys some momentum. On second down, redshirt sophomore QB Garret Rangel overshot his wide receiver, instead finding Wall in the middle of the field.

Wall used a wall of blockers to advance the ball into the red zone, finally being taken down at the one-yard line and setting the stage for Martin’s heroics.

The Cougars lead Oklahoma State 14-7 midway through the first half.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (6-0, 3-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

