Tanner Wall INT Leads To LJ Martin House Call For BYU
Oct 18, 2024, 9:21 PM
PROVO, Utah – An eye for an eye, or a football for a football in this case, as the Cougar defense made up for a Hickley Ropati trick-play turnover. Tanner Wall’s second career interception and return set BYU up at the goal line.
Sophomore running back LJ Martin took the first-down handoff and plowed through the defense for his third touchdown since missing five weeks with an injury. Martin scored twice in last week’s 41-19 win.
RELATED: BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Opens Oklahoma State Game With Deep Ball To Darius Lassiter
. @YsTanman11 is a BAAAAAAAAD MAN
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/AzmY9M6wdn
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 19, 2024
Ropati tossed an INT off a trick play to end the first quarter, giving the Cowboys some momentum. On second down, redshirt sophomore QB Garret Rangel overshot his wide receiver, instead finding Wall in the middle of the field.
Wall used a wall of blockers to advance the ball into the red zone, finally being taken down at the one-yard line and setting the stage for Martin’s heroics.
The Cougars lead Oklahoma State 14-7 midway through the first half.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (6-0, 3-0)
- Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)
- BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
- BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
- Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
- No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
- BYE
- Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars
- Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA
- BYE
- Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
