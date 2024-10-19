Tanner Wall INT Leads To LJ Martin House Call For BYU

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – An eye for an eye, or a football for a football in this case, as the Cougar defense made up for a Hickley Ropati trick-play turnover. Tanner Wall’s second career interception and return set BYU up at the goal line.

Sophomore running back LJ Martin took the first-down handoff and plowed through the defense for his third touchdown since missing five weeks with an injury. Martin scored twice in last week’s 41-19 win.

RELATED: BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Opens Oklahoma State Game With Deep Ball To Darius Lassiter

Ropati tossed an INT off a trick play to end the first quarter, giving the Cowboys some momentum. On second down, redshirt sophomore QB Garret Rangel overshot his wide receiver, instead finding Wall in the middle of the field.

Wall used a wall of blockers to advance the ball into the red zone, finally being taken down at the one-yard line and setting the stage for Martin’s heroics.

The Cougars lead Oklahoma State 14-7 midway through the first half.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Oklahoma State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (6-0, 3-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Tanner Wall INT Leads To LJ Martin House Call For BYU