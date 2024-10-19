Trail Blazers Blowout Jazz In Preseason Finale

On the Site:
Oct 18, 2024, 10:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz wrapped up their 2024-25 preseason campaign with an ugly 124-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz trailed 60-33 in the first half before resting their starters over the final 24 minutes of the game. Lauri Markkanen finished with five points on just 1-9 shooting while Brice Sensabaugh led the team with 13 points.

With the loss, the Jazz finished the preseason with a 4-2 record.

This Is How Jazz Could Be West’s Worst Team

Despite some bright showings for stretches of the preseason, Friday’s performance was a reminder of how the Jazz could finish with the worst record in the Western Conference.

All ten of last year’s playoff teams, save the Los Angeles Clippers, should again compete for the postseason in the West, and finish well clear of the Jazz in the standings.

That leaves Utah grouped with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and the Trail Blazers among teams entering the season on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

The Grizzlies should be significantly better with a healthier roster, while the Spurs surrounded Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama with veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes.

The Rockets didn’t make any veteran additions but finished last season a full ten games ahead of the Jazz in the standings.

Barring significant injuries to one of these 13 teams ahead of the Jazz, they’ll likely be paired with Portland at the bottom of the conference.

Though the Trail Blazers are far from world beaters, they offered a glimpse of how they could win more games than expected in their preseason finale.

With rookie Donovan Clingan manning the paint, Portland’s defense stifled the Jazz starters through the game’s opening 24 minutes.

Despite an underwhelming rookie season, Scoot Henderson has looked considerably better in his sophomore year, and when teamed with Anfernee Simons makes up a talented backcourt.

Sprinkle in veterans Jerami Grant, Robert Williams, Deni Avdija, and Shaedon Sharpe, and the Trail Blazers may be better equipped to compete in the West than the Jazz.

Trying to extract too much from preseason play can be dangerous, but Friday’s loss was a reminder of how difficult the upcoming season might be for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will open the regular season on Wednesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

