LJ Martin Hits Century-Mark For First Time On Touchdown Run

PROVO, Utah – LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati did the heavy lifting, combining for 67 yards on a BYU game-tying touchdown drive. Martin finished the drive with an eight-yard sprint around the right edge for his second TD of the night.

After forcing Oklahoma State into a missed field goal to open the second half, Martin’s 37 yards gave the sophomore running back 104 yards for the night. It is Martin’s first time crossing the 100-yard barrier as a Cougar.

#BYU RB LJ Martin his the century mark for rushing yards for the first time in his career after an eight-yard touchdown.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/LWI4Q2t5vR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

BYU used the run game on all seven plays of the 69-yard scoring drive. Martin has averaged nearly seven yards per carry while scoring twice. After missing five weeks with an injury, he has four TDs in two games.

The Cougars have 198 yards rushing as a team compared to 219 for Oklahoma State.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (6-0, 3-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

