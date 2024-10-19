On the Site:
No. 13 BYU Stuns Oklahoma State With Game-Winning Drive

Oct 18, 2024, 11:52 PM

PROVO, Utah – Somehow, the magical 2024 BYU Cougars football season rolls on as the Cougars come from behind to beat Oklahoma State 38-25.

Oklahoma State led at halftime and again with 1:13 to play after a touchdown appeared to put BYU away. Redshirt junior QB Jake Retzlaff said not so fast before leading his team on a 64-yard scoring drive to remain undefeated.

Oklahoma State is getting set to make its first-ever appearance in Provo.

BYU has never defeated the Pokes. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 0-3, which dates back to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl.

Last year, Oklahoma State defeated BYU 40-34 in double-overtime on a rainy day in Stillwater.

KSL Sports will be on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium with analysis and updates from the Big 12 matchup.

RELATED STORIES

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

BYU/Oklahoma State: Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

No. 13 BYU Run Game Among Questions Answered Against Oklahoma State

Teams that win conference championships usually have moments like the one BYU had against Oklahoma State.

29 minutes ago

Jake Retzlaff, Darius Lassiter Cap Game-Winning Drive With Touchdown Pass

Needing a miracle to stay undefeated, Jake Retzlaff and Darius Lassiter sent the LaVell Edwards Stadium crowd home happy with a 38-35 win.

1 hour ago

No. 13 BYU Stuns Oklahoma State With Game-Winning Drive

Somehow, the magical 2024 BYU Cougars football season rolls on as the Cougars come from behind to beat Oklahoma State 38-25. 

1 hour ago

LJ Martin Hits Century-Mark For First Time On Touchdown Run

LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati did the heavy lifting, combining for 67 yards on a BYU game-tying touchdown drive. Martin finished the drive with an eight-yard sprint around the right edge for his second TD of the night. 

3 hours ago

Trail Blazers Blowout Jazz In Preseason Finale

The Utah Jazz wrapped up their 2024-25 preseason campaign with a 4-2 record after a blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

3 hours ago

Tanner Wall INT Leads To LJ Martin House Call For BYU

An eye for an eye, or a football for a football in this case, as the Cougar defense made up for a Hickley Ropati trick-play turnover.

4 hours ago

