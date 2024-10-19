No. 13 BYU Stuns Oklahoma State With Game-Winning Drive

PROVO, Utah – Somehow, the magical 2024 BYU Cougars football season rolls on as the Cougars come from behind to beat Oklahoma State 38-25.

Oklahoma State led at halftime and again with 1:13 to play after a touchdown appeared to put BYU away. Redshirt junior QB Jake Retzlaff said not so fast before leading his team on a 64-yard scoring drive to remain undefeated.

Oklahoma State is getting set to make its first-ever appearance in Provo.

BYU has never defeated the Pokes. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 0-3, which dates back to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl.

Last year, Oklahoma State defeated BYU 40-34 in double-overtime on a rainy day in Stillwater.

Pregame

Former Roy High standout, West Haven native Justin Kirkland earns captain nod for Oklahoma State tonight against No. 13 #BYU.#Big12 #Big12FB https://t.co/M5QhjBplGH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 18, 2024

Oklahoma State’s Garret Rangel sizes up LES hours before kickoff against #BYU. https://t.co/JVvv5SR4O8 pic.twitter.com/xhGgCtlutP — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Kalani is ready to roll. pic.twitter.com/p1rCqCrjIl — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Some players not listed on #BYU’s gameday roster tonight against Oklahoma State: Connor Pay

Sione Moa (LB)

Choe Bryant-Strother

Marcus McKenzie#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU‘s starting offensive line appears to be the same as last week, with Austin Leausa at RG and Bruce Mitchell at center. Sonny Makasini is suited up taking warmup snaps with the second-team offensive line.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Maika Kaufusi is going through pregame warmups. It’s the first time the redshirt freshman linebacker has suited up this year. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU LB Ace Kaufusi changed his jersey number from No. 18 to No. 19.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

.@Broncos QB Zach Wilson is at LES tonight as #BYUfootball takes on Oklahoma State#GoCougs https://t.co/lM3Q5US0ct — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

#BYU‘s gameday atmosphere continues to level up. The drone show was impressive.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYUfootball recognizes 1984 National Title team in a pregame ceremony before #BYU faces Oklahoma State#GoCougs https://t.co/9EMhFK4jXx — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

First Quarter

First play of the game for #BYU‘s offense: 50-yard deep ball from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU comes out and puts together a six-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a Jake Retzlaff TD run. So much to like on that drive.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Ollie Gordon II on the opening possession for the Pokes against #BYU: 3 carries | 59 yards | 1 TD He returned to Doak Walker Award winner form to open this game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

The closing speed of Jack Kelly on full display as he sacks Garret Rangel on third down.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU‘s first quarter ends with a trick play. Hinckley Ropati lobs up a pass that was picked off by Oklahoma State’s Parker Robertson. Ropati’s first career pass at BYU. I know the “Specials” are deep in BYU’s playbook, but they will want that one back. — especially coming out… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Second Quarter

Tanner Wall keeps making plays. For the second consecutive week, he comes up with an interception.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

One-play drives are becoming a common occurrence for this #BYU team. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU regains the lead after an LJ Martin touchdown run. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/bu2CSZPLcB — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

Nice shoestring tackle by Faletau Satuala on Rangel. Heralded freshman getting valuable snaps in the second quarter.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Jake Retzlaff throws his first interception in a home game at LES this season. Tried to force it into coverage. The underdog Oklahoma State is gaining confidence in this game.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Oklahoma State brings Alan Bowman in after the two-minute timeout. Rangel was nursing his shoulder after a 56-yard run. Walked back to the locker room. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Ollie Gordon loves playing against #BYU. Third touchdown of the night for No. 0.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Halftime: Oklahoma State 21, No. 13 #BYU 14. BYU had three turnovers to only one from the Pokes.#BYUFootball #Big12 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

#BYU Jake Retzlaff tossed his second interception against Oklahoma State, throwing a pass downfield to close out the first half. After the play, he immediately ran off the field and seemed to be nursing his left arm, holding it straight as he ran up the tunnel.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU‘s drives in the first half against Oklahoma State: 6 plays, 75 yards – TD

8/33 – PUNT

9/41 – INT

1/1 – TD

7/54 – INT

4/19 – INT#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Third Quarter

Jake Retzlaff participated in the brief halftime warmups while Dr. Skylar Mayne was nearby watching him throw. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

ESPN reports that Oklahoma State QB Garret Rangel isn’t expected to return against #BYU. #BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Alan Bowman had (-4) rushing yards on 13 carries entering tonight. Two carries for 17 yards to open the third quarter for Bowman on the ground.#BYU‘s defense is struggling to stop the run.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU gets out of the drive after Logan Ward misses a 48-yard field goal for Oklahoma State. Earlier in the possession, Isaiah Glasker laid a hit on Ollie Gordon that caused him to leave the field and go to the sideline to be looked at by trainers. Huge stand from the Cougar… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU RB LJ Martin has a new career-high for rushing yards. He’s up to 96 yards tonight in the third quarter. His previous career-high was 93 yards against Texas Tech last season.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU‘s ground attack makes a statement to open the second half. LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati, and Jake Retzlaff all carried the rock. Seven plays, seven runs and it leads to an eight-yard Martin touchdown.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU RB LJ Martin his the century mark for rushing yards for the first time in his career after an eight-yard touchdown.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/LWI4Q2t5vR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

#BYUfootball‘s LJ Martin reaches the 100-yard mark on the TD run. #BYU in battle with Oklahoma State.#GoCougshttps://t.co/8SrJrawXy1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

A high pass from Alan Bowman gets tipped, and #BYU freshman Tommy Prassas comes up with an interception.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

First pass of the second half for Jake Retzlaff … TOUCHDOWN! Keelan Marion! #BYU back in front. pic.twitter.com/LSdIQMk0XQ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

Another sellout for #BYU at home this season: 62,841#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Dang. Trainers are helping Ollie Gordon off. He took another hard hit from #BYU LB Isaiah Glasker.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Fourth Quarter

#BYU digs into their trick plays. Brennan Presley tosses a pass to Alan Bowman. Bowman then runs it in for the score. Tie game with 14:50 remaining.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Big third down conversion over the middle to Chase Roberts. Only his second reception in this game.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU WR Darius Lassiter comes up limping after a third down shot to the endzone. Lassiter went into the medical tent to be looked at by trainers. He walked on his own off the field.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU’s 41-yard field goal from Will Ferrin is good. Cougs lead in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/y2LyImPNHT — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

First down stands for Oklahoma State. #BYU loses a timeout after the review. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

That is another questionable spot by the refs. It looked like Bowman picked up that first down. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Impressive tackle by Harrison Taggart. Ollie Gordon’s stiff arm usually can’t be beat. Taggart comes up with the play. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Coming out of the two-minute timeout, Oklahoma State commits a false start and then has to burn a timeout with the play clock running out. #BYU fans are loud here at LES. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

#BYU can’t get a stop on third down. Bowman connects with Brennan Presley on 3rd & 13. Pokes are gonna run out this clock. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Oklahoma State Touchdown 17 plays, 76 yards – 8:22#BYU allowed OK State to have six third/fourth down conversions on that drive. Pokes left 1:13 remaining for Retzlaff and the BYU offense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter for a touchdown! Wow!#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Jake Retzlaff’s big 27 yard run gave the belief that they could pull off that touchdown. Unreal. Gritty. With the 1984 team watching tonight.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

FINAL: No. 13 #BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35 Cougs are 7-0, 4-0 in Big 12 play. Wow. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

