Jake Retzlaff, Darius Lassiter Cap Game-Winning Drive With Touchdown Pass

PROVO, Utah – Needing a miracle to stay undefeated, Jake Retzlaff and Darius Lassiter sent the LaVell Edwards Stadium crowd home happy with a 38-35, come-from-behind win.

BYU followed a 17-play, 76-yard Oklahoma State drive that took 8:22 of the clock with a lightning-quick 64-yard game-winning drive.

BYU took possession trailing 35-31 with 1:13 to play and 64 yards to go. After Retzlaff found Chase Roberts across the middle for eight yards on 4th-and-7, a 27-yard QB scramble gave the BYU faithful hope.

Retzlaff’s run put the Cougars well within range of the end zone with 19 seconds to play after a spike to stop the clock. On second down, Retzlaff found Lassiter with a perfectly placed ball at the 15-yard line. Lassiter did the rest, breaking one tackle before eluding two would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.

Retzlaff played perhaps his worst game at home, throwing two interceptions while completing 13-of-26 passes for 218 yards and two TDs. Despite the struggles, Retzlaff came up big when it mattered the most. Lassiter led all Cougar receivers with six catches for 129 yards and the game-winning TD.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (7-0, 4-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

