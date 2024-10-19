Takeaways From BYU’s Comeback Victory Over Oklahoma State

PROVO, Utah – BYU football put together a comeback victory to take down Oklahoma State on Friday night in Provo.

The Cougars defeated the Pokes 38-35 in Big 12 action.

Here are some takeaways from BYU’s big win.

Jake Retzlaff put together a gritty performance that goes down in BYU lore

BYU was down to 4th & 7, deep in its own side of the field, down to Oklahoma State, looking like their undefeated season was coming to an end.

QB Jake Retzlaff remained poised and connected with Chase Roberts over the middle to move the sticks and give BYU a critical first down.

Two plays later, Retzlaff put together another big play running for 27 yards to put BYU in Oklahoma State territory.

Then it was connecting with Darius Lassiter for the go-ahead touchdown pass to give BYU the win.

Retzlaff’s final stat line wasn’t the greatest. He was 13-of-26 for 218 yards with two interceptions, but his two touchdown passes, particularly the last one, stood out.

Retzlaff got dinged up at the end of the first half, but it didn’t faze him. He put together a touchdown drive that kept BYU’s undefeated season alive.

BYU’s defense couldn’t stop Oklahoma State in the fourth quarter

When Garret Rangel went down with an injury in the second quarter, that forced Alan Bowman to step back into QB spotlight for Oklahoma State.

At that moment, it looked like a winning recipe for BYU, especially after Bowman started 0-of-5 and had one interception passing the ball.

But the seventh-year senior settled in and started to connect with star receivers Rashod Owens and Brennan Presley.

Bowman orchestrated a 17-play, 76-yard drive in the fourth quarter that saw the Pokes convert six third—and fourth-down conversions.

The sixth and final one was a touchdown pass from Bowman to Presley, where they attacked true freshman Tommy Prassas.

LJ Martin continues to show his star potential at RB

Sophomore running back LJ Martin was the healthiest he’s been since week two against SMU. The workload reflected his health as he received a share of carries, reflecting a starting running back in the Big 12.

Martin posted a career-high 120 rushing yards on 20 carries. The El Paso, Texas native found the endzone two times.

Through the first half of BYU’s season, they had to unleash a powerful ground attack from the running backs. Martin showed that teams can’t discount the ability of the RBs anymore. As the weather gets colder, having a strong ground attack will be important for BYU in the second half of the season.

BYU overcame the first half turnover bug

BYU football gave up three turnovers against Oklahoma State.

In the first half, they had three giveaways. All of which were interceptions. Coming into the game, BYU had yet to throw an interception at LaVell Edwards Stadium this season.

It started with BYU running a “special” that called for Hinckley Ropati to throw a pass. The attempt was the first of his BYU career. He lobbed it up and it was picked off.

Ropati’s interception came after BYU called a timeout and was deep into Oklahoma State territory.

Jake Retzlaff then forced the issue two possessions later with a pick to Korie Black. Two BYU receivers were nearby, but Oklahoma State defenders covered them.

Then, to close out the half, BYU burned its final timeout with three seconds remaining in the second quarter from their own 44. BYU wanted to take a shot downfield.

BYU football always finds an answer this season

There’s something special about the fact that BYU had this moment against Oklahoma State on a night when the 1984 National Championship team was honored.

To be a special team, you have to escape close calls. The 1984 had plenty, most notably the win at Hawaii with Kyle Morrell making an incredibly-timed leap.

If you want to point to something more recent, look at TCU in 2022. The Horned Frogs had a close escape at Baylor on their path to reaching the National Championship game.

Does BYU have flaws? Sure. But who doesn’t in college football this season?

It’s all about stacking up the wins.

Oklahoma State might be 0-4 in Big 12 play, but they have one of the top coaches in the sport on the opposing sideline, and BYU found an answer to take him down.

That’s a theme with this team. No matter what the situation is in front of them, they find an answer.

