Social Media Erupted After No. 13 BYU Defeated Oklahoma State

Oct 19, 2024, 1:43 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football had the eyes of the college football world on them by playing on Friday night.

If they stayed up late enough, the nation witnessed BYU pull off an impressive comeback victory with a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.

BYU improved to 7-0, 4-0 in Big 12 play after the 38-35 victory. Oklahoma State, who entered the game as an underdog and sensed a victory, but came up short, fell to 3-4 overall, 0-4 in the Big 12.

Here are the notable reactions from social media posts after No. 13 BYU took down the Pokes.

Social media reacts to BYU football defeating Oklahoma State

Jake Retzlaff finished with 218 passing yards and 81 rushing yards in the victory.

Darius Lassiter had a stat-filled night with six catches for 129 yards, which included the game-winner and a 50-yard bomb on the game’s first offensive play.

BYU football will take their undefeated record on the road next week to UCF in Orlando. As the Cougars continue to have a zero in the loss column, you can’t help but think that the nation will continue talking about the Cougars on social media.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

