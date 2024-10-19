Social Media Erupted After No. 13 BYU Defeated Oklahoma State

PROVO, Utah – BYU football had the eyes of the college football world on them by playing on Friday night.

If they stayed up late enough, the nation witnessed BYU pull off an impressive comeback victory with a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.

BYU improved to 7-0, 4-0 in Big 12 play after the 38-35 victory. Oklahoma State, who entered the game as an underdog and sensed a victory, but came up short, fell to 3-4 overall, 0-4 in the Big 12.

Here are the notable reactions from social media posts after No. 13 BYU took down the Pokes.

Social media reacts to BYU football defeating Oklahoma State

This is one of the wildest college football seasons in a while, maybe rivaling 2007, 1990, and 1984. In 2007, BYU went undefeated in conference play. In 1990, BYU had a Heisman-winning QB. In 1984, BYU won an unlikely natty… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rZRickR3Zo — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 19, 2024

Big night for Dairus Lassiter. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/AcyVArS065 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

BYU refuses to lose. 7-0! pic.twitter.com/mdy3bEVhwp — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 19, 2024

Jake Retzlaff on the final drive: “That was outerbody. That was a spiritual experience.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

BYU EPIC TD TO STAY UNDEFEATED 😱🔥 PROVO IS JUMPIN 🗣️ (via @Big12Conference)pic.twitter.com/vuejWcwa02 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2024

ARE U KIDDING!!? BYU COMES UP CLUTCH IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/TVT3xeRivt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2024

BYU is 7-0 after being picked to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 pic.twitter.com/nJjdbZz0TG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 19, 2024

BYU WINS A THRILLER AND REMAINS UNBEATEN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Orjxhz8Co — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 19, 2024

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is 7-0 this season after going 0-4 as the starter in 2023. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 19, 2024

“Oh yeah, I’ve got to dance. I don’t dance well, but I’ll give all the effort I’ve got.” – Kalani Sitake on the post game locker room. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 19, 2024

BYU STUNS OKLAHOMA STATE LATE WITH A GAME WINNING TD THE COUGARS MOVE TO 7-0 (4-0) ON THE SEASON WHAT AN ELITE BIG 12 AFTER DARK GAME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OHcovQg1er — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 19, 2024

Breakout @BYUfootball again? WOW, poor tackling late an absolute KILLER for @CowboyFB ouch🤦‍♂️🏈This was magical — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) October 19, 2024

One of the BEST games I’ve ever watched @ LES. Forget records. Oklahoma State showed up to win, Ollie Gordon couldn’t be stopped and yet BYU found a way. Retzlaff made 3 of the most clutch QB plays of any BYU quarterback in the past 20 years on that final drive. WHAT A FINISH. https://t.co/caCIhET3YW — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) October 19, 2024

It’s 1:42 am ET. To think, some people are asleep pic.twitter.com/khTErjHQZU — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) October 19, 2024

BYU!!! — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 19, 2024

Retzlaff! — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 19, 2024

Jake Retzlaff finished with 218 passing yards and 81 rushing yards in the victory.

Darius Lassiter had a stat-filled night with six catches for 129 yards, which included the game-winner and a 50-yard bomb on the game’s first offensive play.

BYU football will take their undefeated record on the road next week to UCF in Orlando. As the Cougars continue to have a zero in the loss column, you can’t help but think that the nation will continue talking about the Cougars on social media.

