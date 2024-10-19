First snow of the year causes damage in Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY — The year’s first snow has already caused some hassle in Southern Utah, with cities reporting significant damage to trees caused by the heavy, wet flakes.

Cedar City and Parowan both reported significant tree damage after the storm, and residents are now cleaning up.

The storm also seemed to have caused “significant delays and diversions” at the Cedar City Regional Airport, although they were resolved by Friday morning, a spokesperson for the airport said. The airport was able to keep its runways clear after the storm, but the airport’s weather station was damaged, leading to the delays.

Cedar City said in a Facebook post that the city will be helping people clean up the significant amount of branches that broke off as a result of the storm. Residents can take the branches to Bulloch Pit, located at 1050 North Lund Highway. The city asked residents not to bring any other waste to the pit. Residents may also pile the branches on the curb in front of their property, and crews will pick them up next week, the post said.

The city of Parowan said residents there should pile up the branches parallel to the street.

“Stack the branches as orderly as you can to help Public Works Operators to work quickly and efficiently to clean up from this snow storm,” the city said on Facebook.

Both cities asked residents not to park on the streets so cleanup crews help get the branches.