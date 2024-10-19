On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MENTAL HEALTH

Coping with mental health struggles through music

Oct 19, 2024, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, ...

FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE LEE, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Music is one of the ways that people cope with their mental health struggles, whether it’s by listening to music or writing their own.

On the latest Let’s Get Moving podcast episode, Host Maria Shilaos spoke with Ryan Meeks, singer-songwriter and KSL Podcast host and producer, to learn how writing music helped him navigate his mental health journey.

Below is a partial transcript of this interview.

HOST MARIA SHILAOS: Talk about how you first decided that you wanted to integrate music into your mental health.

MEEKS: It’s actually always been part of it. I started writing music at about 14 years old… I wasn’t like a popular kid in high school. Looking back—like what I know about my mental health now—I definitely had depression and anxiety back then. And [music] became my outlet… I would listen to these songs that I was learning, and a lot of them connected with me on certain levels. Then I started to try to express my pain and anguish or my feelings through writing music.

SHILAOS: As an adult now, how do you use music to cope with whatever it is that you were challenged with?

MEEKS: Music has kind of been that thing that’s always been there for me… People and things tend to let me down a lot, but I always have that time with my guitar and writing something and putting my feelings out in sound.

SHILAOS: What would you tell folks about music and how it can help them cope?

MEEKS: I think music is very cathartic, in general. I think we all usually connect with some kind of music… I feel that with my music, I’m just kind of saying, you’re not alone. There’s someone else out there that feels this way, too.

Listen to the podcast on KSL NewsRadio.com for the entire interview.

KSL 5 TV Live

Mental Health

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Jacob Freeman

Ask an expert: What you need to know about youth vaping

The use of electronic cigarettes has surged among young people in the United States ever since they were introduced to the market.

6 minutes ago

FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, ...

Michelle Lee, KSL NewsRadio

Coping with mental health struggles through music

Music is one of the ways that people cope with their mental health struggles, whether it’s by listening to music or writing their own.

2 hours ago

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves...

Emma Benson

‘Healing Tree’ mural helping patients cope with mental health

An art project at Utah Valley Hospital is providing a safe space for patients to express themselves.

9 days ago

Rep. Steven Eliason, R-Sandy, speaks to a reporter ahead of National 988 Day Sunday and National Su...

Emily Ashcraft

‘Don’t hesitate to reach out’: Utah offers suicide prevention resources for those in crisis

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services wants to help more Utahns learn about the resources available right now for crisis situations or any mental health situations.

30 days ago

Demi Lovato speaking to CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister on CNN's 'The Lead' on September 18. (CNN via CN...

CNN

Demi Lovato hopes to one day bring issues raised in ‘Child Star’ documentary to Capitol Hill

Demi Lovato is highlighting the need for stronger protections for emerging child performers in her new Hulu documentary “Child Star.”

1 month ago

Engaging in creative activities can significantly boost well-being by providing meaningful spaces f...

Riane Lumer, CNN

Making arts, crafts improves mental health as much as having a job, scientists find

A new study by Keyes and fellow researchers has found that engaging in creative activities can significantly boost well-being by providing meaningful spaces for expression and achievement.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Coping with mental health struggles through music